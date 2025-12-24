Santa Klaws came to town a little early as Kawhi Leonard led the Los Angeles Clippers past the Houston Rockets, 128-108, at Intuit Dome on Tuesday.

Leonard was definitely anything but nice to the Rockets, exploding for 41 points on 16-of-23 from the field. He also added eight rebounds and five assists as he gift-wrapped the Clippers' eighth win of the season.

The past few weeks have been challenging for the Clippers, what with the aftermath of the controversial departure of Chris Paul. Their back-to-back wins, however, could be the start of something good for Leonard and company.

He had ample support against the Rockets, with James Harden tallying 29 points, four rebounds, and six assists and John Collins chipping in 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Fans showered the 34-year-old Leonard with praise after his impressive outing.

“41 points. Silent killer at work. Kawhi Leonard special,” said @MrkItsme94772.

“Kawhi was, is, and will forever be a better player than KD (Kevin Durant),” added @BrisFrog.

“Kawhi Leonard, after 10 years, tears his ACL and his meniscus, shows us he still owns LeBron (James) and KD. Just an absolutely emotionless killer-machine,” posted @unkonwn_acount.
An absolute monster performance by him and the team! Maybe better days are ahead for them,” wrote @timthebim123.
“KAWHI WILL SAVE THE LEAGUE FROM (AJ) DYBANSTA IN AN OKC JERSEY,” declared @dillyboyq.
Leonard remains one of the league's most potent weapons if he is healthy. His stint with the Clippers has been filled with issues and what-ifs, but he is still the team's best chance of getting over the hump, as proven by his 40-piece against Houston.
Now, who has Leonard's milk and cookie?