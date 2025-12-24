Santa Klaws came to town a little early as Kawhi Leonard led the Los Angeles Clippers past the Houston Rockets, 128-108, at Intuit Dome on Tuesday.

Leonard was definitely anything but nice to the Rockets, exploding for 41 points on 16-of-23 from the field. He also added eight rebounds and five assists as he gift-wrapped the Clippers' eighth win of the season.

The past few weeks have been challenging for the Clippers, what with the aftermath of the controversial departure of Chris Paul. Their back-to-back wins, however, could be the start of something good for Leonard and company.

Kawhi Leonard aka "Santa Klaws" dropped a 40-piece as a Christmas gift to all 🎄 41 points

8 rebounds

5 assists 16-of-23 FG

4-of-5 3PT pic.twitter.com/5MwVdrNJkC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

He had ample support against the Rockets, with James Harden tallying 29 points, four rebounds, and six assists and John Collins chipping in 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Fans showered the 34-year-old Leonard with praise after his impressive outing.

“41 points. Silent killer at work. Kawhi Leonard special,” said @MrkItsme94772.