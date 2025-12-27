The Los Angeles Clippers looked toast when Ivica Zubac suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, an injury that would keep him out of action for multiple weeks. But the Clippers have kept on winning despite Zubac's absence; they have gone 3-0 (including the game that Zubac injured his ankle in) since, what with 37-year-old Brook Lopez playing a huge part in LA's mini-turnaround.

In particular, Lopez went bonkers from beyond the arc on Friday night in a 119-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He drilled nine of his 14 three-point attempts on the night, setting a new career-high for most three-pointers made in a single game, and in so doing, joined some very exclusive company.

As pointed out by ClutchPoints Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly, Lopez became just the third player in NBA history aged 37 years or older to drill at least nine threes in a single game, joining Stephen Curry and LeBron James as the only players who've accomplished the feat.

This is nothing short of a remarkable turnaround for Lopez as well, who's looked washed all season long amid the Clippers' struggles. This game, which he ended with 31 points, shows that there is plenty of gas left in the tank for him.

Brook Lopez shoots the Clippers to victory

Lopez's three-pointers kept the Clippers alive in the first half and gave them the lead in the third quarter; he drilled four triples in the third quarter alone, leaving the Blazers' defense helpless.

This was a very good matchup for Lopez to make it rain from deep; he was facing Donovan Clingan, who, much like him, has suboptimal foot speed and could be exploited in pick-and-pop situations.

Now, the Clippers have won three consecutive games, and against respectable opposition too. They will be tested on Sunday, however, when they face the Detroit Pistons at home at 9:00 PM E.T.