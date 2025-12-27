The entire Los Angeles Clippers seemed to take a plunge into the Fountain of Youth with the way they handled business against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brook Lopez will be grabbing the headlines after the 37-year-old big man nailed a career-high nine triples in a 119-103 win over the Blazers, but Kawhi Leonard's contributions on the night must not be forgotten as well.

Leonard had a bit of a rough shooting night, but he did end up with 28 points on the night — with no two points being more emphatic than the ones he put on the board with 9:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Clippers star was isolated against Rayan Rupert on the wing, forcing some early help from Donovan Clingan. But that did not matter at all.

Leonard split the double team and climbed the summit of Mt. Clingan — throwing down a mean one-handed jam that made it seem as though he was 10 years younger and still had youthful knees.

KAWHI LEONARD THROWS IT DOWN OVER DONOVAN CLINGAN 😤 pic.twitter.com/HEzKtbEaWR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Leonard had 18 points in the fourth quarter as he put the game to bed for the Clippers. He added eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block on the night to help LA earn its third-consecutive victory.

Clippers looking to salvage what's left of 2025-26 campaign

The Clippers have been playing markedly better basketball as of late, and this is exactly what they've needed to at least give themselves a glimmer of hope after their putrid start to the 2025-26 campaign. They've also beaten two winning teams in their current three-game winning streak, which shows that they truly have some signs of life to cling on to.

Leonard and company, however, will be tested on Sunday as the Clippers put their winning streak on the line against the 24-7 Detroit Pistons. The Pistons will be raring to redeem themselves after losing on a game-winner against the Utah Jazz on Friday.