Marcin Gortat admitted that it was “devastating” to hear that his former Washington Wizards teammate and now Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall contemplated about suicide in the past.

For those not in the know, Wall shared recently that he had suicidal thoughts amid the struggles and painful journey he experienced in the last three years. The Clippers vet called it the “darkest place” he had ever been in as the problems just keep coming to him–be it in his personal and professional life.

“At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide. I mean, just tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passed a year later, all this in the midst of COVID and at the same time, me going to chemotherapy, me sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for three days straight laying on the couch beside her,” Wall shared.

After hearing John Wall’s confession, Marcin Gortat admitted he was “shocked” by it. He and the All-Star guard played for five seasons on the Wizards from 2013 to 2018, but he “didn’t know that he was going through so many different issues.”

Gortat, however, wishes nothing but the best for Wall as the playmaker tries to fully heal physically, mentally and emotionally. He also vowed to support his ex-teammate and cheer for him in his bid to playing at a high level again.

“Hearing last week that my teammate contemplated suicide was devastating. Yeah, we had our issues in the past, but none of that matters now. I am cheering for John and want him to be successful both on and off the court,” Gortat said, via Basketball News.

” … I wanna see John demolish every other point guard in the league. Just go on a tear. I remember seeing him battle every game — Kyrie Irving, Derrick Rose, Chris Paul — and people forget how good he was, how fast he was end to end, how explosive he was. John was special, and I want to see him get back to that. But more importantly, I want him to heal because he has literally gone through hell over these last years.”

We also want to see that John Wall, Marcin.