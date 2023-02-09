The entire basketball was left in shock after news broke about Kevin Durant’s blockbuster trade to the Phoenix Suns. As it turns out, even Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was taken aback by these stunning developments. Well, somewhat, I guess.

Apparently, Kawhi had just a single-word reaction to the KD news. The Clippers star was unsurprisingly his usually stoic self upon learning about the blockbuster deal:

Kawhi responds to the KD trade. pic.twitter.com/5DX3L6FXak — Jon Asaad (@jaynbablog) February 9, 2023

“Oh.” That was it. That was all Leonard had to say about the Suns striking gold on Kevin Durant. I guess Kawhi was somewhat surprised by the news as well, and this is just his way of expressing his shock. Then again, maybe not.

Whatever the case may be, what cannot be denied is that there is a new favorite in the West. The Suns were able to keep their core intact (save for Mikal Bridges who is now on his way to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the deal) amid this landscape-shifting trade, with KD now joining Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton in Phoenix. This team is definitely going to be a problem out West and the rest of the conference is well aware of this fact.

Kawhi Leonard can play it down as much as he wants (or maybe he really wasn’t), but the fact of the matter is that it’s now very likely that any team with championship aspirations this season will need to go through Kevin Durant and the new-look Suns.