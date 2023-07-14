It's no secret that the late, great Kobe Bryant could have joined the Los Angeles Clippers on a couple of occasions throughout his illustrious 20-year career. For starters, the Clippers passed on Kobe during the 1996 NBA Draft, going instead for Lorenzen Wright as their No. 7 overall pick (the Los Angeles Lakers scooped up Bryant at 13). Moreover, it was also revealed later on that Byrant actually came close to joining the Clippers duing the peak of his career.

Well, that's all water under the bridge now. Kobe ended up playing his entire career for the Lakers, which will just leave Clippers fans wondering and thinking about the what-ifs. They will be glad to know, however, that they have now gotten their hands on what could be the second coming of Kobe Bryant.

That's honestly a major stretch, but at the same time, there's no denying that Clippers rookie Kobe Brown does have a bright future ahead of him — especially after seeing him drop 35 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in the NBA Summer League.

After his eye-popping performance, Brown came out with a huge Kobe Bryant confession in his post-game interview. When asked if he was actually named after the fallen Lakers legend, Brown confirmed that this was indeed the case:

Clippers rookie Kobe Brown confirms that he was indeed named after Kobe Bryant 🙌pic.twitter.com/2g2rtS3WZB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

Kobe Brown was very impressive in his breakout performance on Friday night as he led the Clippers to a massive 21-point comeback victory over the Sixers. He's not exactly Kobe Bryant's heir apparent, but at least the Clippers get the next best thing — somewhat.