With the 2023-24 NBA season rapidly approaching, teams are in the process of filling out their training camp roster. With the biggest domino left falling into place this week, the rest of the league can breathe and finish any roster questions they still have left. The Los Angeles Clippers were involved in trade discussions this offseason. They withdrew from a three-team trade that would have netted them Malcolm Brogdon, and they had been linked to James Harden. The Clippers appear set to head into the season with their current roster. The Clippers do have one two-way contract spot available and they signed Brodric Thomas to compete for that spot as per Law Murray of The Athletic.

The LA Clippers are signing shooting guard Brodric Thomas to an E10, source tells @TheAthletic — Law Murray 📱 (@LawMurrayTheNU) September 25, 2023

The Clippers signed Brodric Thomas to an Exhibit 10 contract and he is a candidate to grab their final two-way roster spot. They currently have second-year big man Moussa Diabate and rookie Jordan Miller on two-way contracts. They re-signed Xavier Moon to an Exhibit 10 deal as well and Thomas will compete with him for that last two-way.

Thomas played NBA Summer League with the Clippers in Las Vegas. Through five games he averaged 8.4 points per game, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 27.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Thomas went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft and was eventually signed to a two-way contract by the Houston Rockets. He was cut during the 2020-21 season and was ultimately signed to another two-way contract by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics also on a two-way contract.