Damian Lillard's public trade request didn't result in his preferred destination. Just because he failed to end up with the Miami Heat, though, hardly means the seven-time All-Star was unprepared to leave the Portland Trail Blazers before training camps tips off ahead of the 2023-24 season next week.

Case in point? Lillard, who raps as Dame D.O.L.L.A., released a song shortly after his stunning trade to the Milwaukee Bucks bidding “farewell” to his beloved Rip City.

"I continue leaving Trails but won't be for the Blazers." "I could never be replaced they'll know sooner than later." "Just know that what I left is better than what I inherited." Lyrics from Damian Lillard's new single "Farewell" 🎶 (📸: @Dame_Lillard) pic.twitter.com/nJNJRcOjkH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2023

Lillard even acknowledges the not-so-random timing of the song's release in his original tweet, thanking Empire Music for a quick turnaround. The art for “Farewell” makes its subject matter just as transparently clear as the title and lyrics. It's a photo of Lillard walking on the tarmac at Portland International Airport, looking toward Mt. Hood towering in the distance.

Damian Lillard, who infamously admitted last season he'd never been to the Oregon coast, may miss dramatic topography of the pacific northwest after spending the first 11 years of his professional career with the Blazers. He's probably not complaining too much, though. While Milwaukee definitely isn't Miami, the new-look Bucks are at least as well-positioned to win multiple titles over the next few years as the Heat would've been if they'd found a way to get Lillard to South Beach. There's even an argument to be made the Bucks enter this season as prohibitive championship favorites.

Lillard's first priority is winning, and he's poised to do more of it in Milwaukee than he ever did in Portland. Still, it's clear the future Hall-of-Famer will always hold a special place in his heart for Rip City, his adopted home.