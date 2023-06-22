The Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards were on the brink of completing a three-team trade on Wednesday, with Kristaps Porzingis going to Beantown, Malcolm Brogdon heading to LA, and Marcus Morris landing in DC. While KP ultimately became a Celtic anyway in a separate deal, it's now been revealed why the Clippers pulled out.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, they didn't have enough time to complete a physical with Brogdon, who is currently battling a forearm injury.

“Per sources, the Clippers’ reversal on Brogdon was centered on not having time to complete a physical exam. It’s still unclear whether Brogdon will need surgery on his forearm. But if he does, the belief is that he’d still be ready for the start of next season.”

Honestly, this is probably a relief for Los Angeles fans. They've seen Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are both in their early 30s just like Brogdon, deal with numerous injuries over the last few years. The star duo is essentially never healthy at the same time. The last thing the Clippers needed was another injury-prone player, even though Brogdon just won Sixth Man of the Year in his first season with the C's.

But, there are still trade talks surrounding the Clippers, with reports claiming that Lawrence Frank and the front office are exploring the market for George. The Knicks are said to be interested in the eight-time All-Star.

It's becoming clear that LA's championship window is nearly closed with Kawhi and PG's health such a question mark. Changes are needed this summer and Brogdon wasn't the answer. The team needs a young star who can stay on the floor, but there aren't a lot of names available in free agency.