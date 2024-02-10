Norman Powell suffered a concerning face injury during a scuffle under the basket.

The Los Angeles Clippers engaged the Detroit Pistons in a heated cross-conference matchup. Los Angeles was able to edge Detroit 112-102 behind a standout Paul George effort. However, Norman Powell left the game with a bloody injury after a collision with Jalen Duren.

Los Angeles suffers a bloody blow despite the Pistons win

Clippers players crashed the paint for a rebound after a Detroit miss late in the second half of Saturday's game. Unfortunately, Norman Powell got caught in the middle of the shuffle and took an elbow to the face from Jalen Duren.

The play resulted in Powell losing a concerning amount of blood. This link contains a better view of the incident; however, viewer discretion is advised. Thankfully, Powell received stitches and appears to be okay, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Powell amassed two points, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes of action. His numbers were not eye-popping, but his presence opened the door for Paul George to take over the game.

George finished the contest with a team-high 33 points to go with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. His partner-in-crime, Kawhi Leonard was not far behind. He finished with 24 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

The Clippers improved their record to 35-16 and sit one game away from first place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Detroit moved to 8-44.

Los Angeles has finally found their stride after trading for James Harden. Can the Clippers maintain their momentum at the midpoint of the 2023-24 season?