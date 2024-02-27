The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for their final game against one another in the same arena. Unfortunately, the Clippers are going to be without Paul George when they take on LeBron James and Anthony Davis' squad.
The Clippers have ruled Paul George out of Wednesday's showdown against the Lakers with a left knee injury.
Paul George is NOT practicing today and is OUT tomorrow vs Lakers
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 27, 2024
When asked about Paul George's injury at practice on Tuesday morning, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said, ‘he's hurt.'
In the very brief portion of Clippers pre-practice workouts that were open to media, Paul George was seen putting up 3-point shots around the perimeter while walking to his spots. It's unclear yet just how limited George is, but the Clippers still will not suit up against LeBron James and the Lakers.
Paul George shooting around before Clippers practice.
He is OUT tomorrow vs. the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/CUMU4s0nNX
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 27, 2024
Paul George played in the Clippers' first two games after the All-Star break against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies. He was initially not listed on the injury report against the Sacramento Kings, but was downgraded after shootaround and subsequently ruled out before the game.
Now, he's set to miss his second game in a row with the injury. After Wednesday's game against the Lakers, the Clippers will travel to Minnesota for a Sunday-Monday back-to-back set against the Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks before closing out the three-game road trip in Houston against the Rockets on Wednesday night.
George has appeared in 52 of the Clippers' 56 games so far this season, and Wednesday's game will be his fifth missed game of the season barring any last minute changes to his injury status. He's still eligible for end of season NBA awards like All-NBA teams, but he still has to play at least 13 games in order to be eligible.
In 52 appearances this season, George is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 45.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent shooting from three.
George's next opportunity to return will be on Friday night, when the Clippers take on the Washington Wizards. That would give George a full week between games. And if the Clippers feel like they can handle Washington without George and he is able to return against the Timberwolves, it would mean eight days off.