Kawhi Leonard is one of the game's best players when healthy. Last season, Leonard was available for less than half of the season, which was yet another season of him playing fewer than 60 games. Leonard has only played in more than 70 regular-season games in a season twice, and both times were in San Antonio. When on the court, he provides value in all areas of the game, most importantly, on the defensive end.

Leonard played only 44 total games last season. The Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets in seven games last playoffs when the Clippers were playing great basketball at that time. Leonard and James Harden showcased that they still have what it takes to win; they just couldn't get the job done in Game 7 of that series. The Clippers added Bradley Beal a few weeks back after his buyout with the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard continues to be around the sport while it is the offseason. He is currently in China and has been for a few days, probably for a basketball camp. Many NBA stars go to Asia for camps.

While Leonard was there, a moment happened where a robot walked out on the court. Kawhi Leonard, being the fun guy that he is, attempted to hit it with a crossover.

That is something you just don't see every day. Leonard has had many funny moments while in the NBA, but this one is definitely up there with some of the best. His famous laugh moment to the media is iconic, as well as his “hey, hey, hey” intro to the crowd ahead of a game.

