With the Los Angeles Clippers signing star Bradley Beal, the basketball world is debating if the move will be fruitful or not after a disappointing stint with the Phoenix Suns. As fans will have predictions on how the Clippers will play with Beal, head coach Tyronn Lue has his own strong opinion on the matter.

There is a lot of negativity around Beal's time with Phoenix, especially since he was making over $50 million annually and his outings were largely deemed underwhelming. However, Lue would argue against that point, saying that, being the third option next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, he put up solid statistics.

“When you play for a team like Phoenix like he did the last couple of years, you got Booker and KD, and you’re the third option,” Lue said, according to The Arizona Republic. “People like, ‘oh, he didn’t.' He averaged 18 points, shot 50% from the field and 43% from 3.”

Specifically, Beal averaged 17.6 points while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc in his two seasons with the Suns, playing 53 games each year due to injuries. Lue would express how it is easy to get “overshadowed” on a team with Durant and Booker while putting up those statistics.

“Those are unbelievable stats,” Lue said. “But when you’re playing with KD and Book, it kind of gets overshadowed. I think by coming here, I think it’s a fresh start, and I think he’s going to be great for us.”

How Tyronn Lue envisions Bradley Beal playing on the Clippers

Article Continues Below

While some are hyped with the Clippers acquiring Beal on the team, it remains to be seen how the star will be used alongside such players as Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Lue would continue to envision a perfect fit for Beal, saying that he will be a “big help” for Los Angeles.

“He’s definitely going to be big help for us offensively,” Lue said. “We’re going to need him to score, but outside of scoring, we’re going to need him to make plays for other guys.”

At any rate, the Clippers are looking to improve after finishing 50-32, which put them fifth in the Western Conference as they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Los Angeles opens the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Utah Jazz.