Nowadays, the topic of load management is a tricky one among fans, players, coaches, and league administrators alike. These days, it's all about getting to the playoffs healthy, and teams, as a result, are being more cautious than ever. For the Los Angeles Clippers, this has been true for the past half-decade, as they've been looking for ways to keep Kawhi Leonard fresh for the postseason after seeing an untimely injury dash their championship hopes over and over again.

However, there might be a negative side to the load management boom; some players, according to Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, don't even want to play at all, preferring instead to cash in an easy paycheck all the way from the bench.

“When I was coming up, guys wanted to play more minutes, you always cried about not playing minutes. Now guys cry about playing too many minutes,” Lue said in a guest appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, “Club Shay Shay”.

It's not quite clear who Lue is pertaining to. But the Clippers coach is ruing the culture shift regarding players' workload. He suggests that some of the lethargy that has come to define regular-season basketball over the past few seasons, not to mention the constant injury woes every team appears to be going through every season, can be chalked up to a lack of practice time.

“When I first got to the league, you play a game, the next day, you got an hour and a half, two-hour practice. Taped. You're live. Contact, body on body, getting better every single day. Now, game, practice the next day is gonna be a walkthrough. You ain't gonna have no contact, guys are not gonna go full speed. 30-40 minutes. [They're like], ‘We just had a game last night.' It's a big difference,” Lue added.

Article Continues Below

Clippers try to find balance between load management and winning

 

It was last season when Lue and the Clippers seemed as though they had finally found the proper balance when it comes to load management. Alas, it did not amount to much. Even with Leonard being healthy in the playoffs and dropping a historic performance in Game 2, the Clippers ended up losing in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.

For the upcoming season, Lue may have to put those strong opinions of his to the side; he'll be coaching the oldest team in NBA history after the Clippers acquired the likes of Chris Paul and Bradley Beal to add to the aging core led by Leonard and James Harden, after all. (LA has eight players over the age of 30.)

More Clippers News
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Footprint Center.
Clippers’ Tyronn Lue makes Bradley Beal declaration after ‘overshadowed’ Suns tenureZachary Weinberger ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives in against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Oracle Arena with Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue in the background
Tyronn Lue says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder trade was ‘no-brainer’Josue Pavon ·
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Tyronn Lue shuts down harsh Kawhi Leonard narrativeDavid Yapkowitz ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with his coach during a stoppage in play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. LeBron James is set to play his record breaking 23rd NBA season for 2025-2026.
Tyronn Lue holds back thoughts on LeBron James’ Clippers movePaolo Mariano ·
Why Jeff Teague takes Russell Westbrook over Kawhi Leonard
Why Jeff Teague takes Russell Westbrook over Kawhi LeonardJulian Ojeda ·
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard shows off karate moves during China tourYasmin Edañol ·