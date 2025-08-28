Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. It was an improbable run that will forever link them together even though they've gone their separate ways.

But rumors are swirling that they could end up reuniting on the Clippers. The 40-year-old James has an expiring contract with the Lakers, and it's no secret that he is weighing his options to maximize his remaining years.

Former ESPN host Shannon Sharpe asked Lue about the possibility of James joining the Clippers, noting that the four-time MVP has been spotted working out in the team's old practice facility. The 48-year-old coach, however, distanced himself from the question.

“I don't even know if I can speak on that,” said Lue with a smile on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. “I can't say nothing about that.”

It's worth noting that Lue and James are both under Klutch Sports.

The Clippers coach admitted that the possibility of James leaving the Lakers is surprising. Rumors grew louder when the Purple and Gold signed Luka Doncic to a lucrative contract extension last month, signaling that he's the new face of the team.

“I mean, this is a player (James) that he gave you 24-8-7 last year, and he’s changed the game,” added Lue.

“He’s made it to where these guys were able to go to whatever teams they want to go to build their careers, and like he was the one to take that first step, he took all the heat, to get to this point where you see everybody’s doing it.”

James' camp has made it clear that the future Hall of Famer wants to compete for a championship in the final stretch of his career. Joining the Clippers could give him that opportunity. The chance to play alongside his good friend Chris Paul, who returned to Los Angeles, could also be an enticing factor.

A core of James, Paul, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac helmed by Lue can compete with any team and easily contend for the title.