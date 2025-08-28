Over the past couple of seasons, one of the biggest false narratives from fans and media surrounding LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is that he chooses to sit out games, especially back-to-backs. What a lot of those people don’t seem to realize is that the game restrictions and limitations are coming from the team and medical staff themselves. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s show, ‘Club Shay Shay,’ Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue shut down those narratives surrounding Kawhi Leonard.

“I feel sorry for him, you know? Because all the work he puts in – we see it every day. And just what it takes to get on the floor on a consistent basis – it takes a lot for him to get out there. And so it’s not like he’s wanting to sit out and miss games,” Tyronn Lue said. “He puts the work in every single day. And the grind that he has to do to even get on the floor to play – it’s just tough.”

“So when he tries to push through that threshold himself, he gets himself in trouble,” Lue continued. “So a lot of times, it’s coming from us. It’s coming from Lawrence Frank, the medical staff. We’ve got to protect him from himself. Because you know sometimes he wants to play back-to-backs. . .And it’s just tough because he’s not a guy that wants to sit out. Not wanting to play. His whole mindset is to win championships – and that’s what he wants to do.”

Article Continues Below

The 2023-24 season was actually a milestone for Leonard in that he played 68 games in the regular season, the most number of games he’s played since the 2016-17 season when he suited up in 74 games. That was also when Leonard suffered a major injury in the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors.

This past season, Leonard was recovering from a knee injury sustained against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 playoffs. He appeared in only 37 games, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 41.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

More Clippers News
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with his coach during a stoppage in play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. LeBron James is set to play his record breaking 23rd NBA season for 2025-2026.
Tyronn Lue holds back thoughts on LeBron James’ Clippers movePaolo Mariano ·
Why Jeff Teague takes Russell Westbrook over Kawhi Leonard
Why Jeff Teague takes Russell Westbrook over Kawhi LeonardJulian Ojeda ·
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard shows off karate moves during China tourYasmin Edañol ·
Clippers' Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, and Brook Lopez thinking about the Clippers over Lakers
Clippers Buy or Sell: Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Brook Lopez elevate LA past Lakers in WestBrett Siegel ·
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23), guard Kyle Lowry (7), forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrates after beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors championship teammate predictions number of titles if he stayedJulian Ojeda ·
Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Brook Lopez in Clippers jersey with a 2k26 logo at the top with a question mark.
LA Clippers NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrongRohan Brahmbhatt ·