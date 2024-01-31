The Los Angeles Clippers have been able to rely on Paul George this season, but the forward has been dealing with a groin injury.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in Washington to take on the Wizards on Wednesday night, but they'll have to do it without star Paul George.

George, who was dealing with a sore left groin over the last week, was initially not listed on the Clippers' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

After going through the team's morning shootaround, Paul George was added to the injury report and downgraded to questionable. During his pre-game press conference, head coach Tyronn Lue reported that George would be out due to the groin injury. Amir Coffey will start in place of George.

Paul George (groin) will miss his first game with the issue tonight. This will be just his 3rd missed game of the season. https://t.co/zIXmpPmBhd — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 31, 2024

The LA Clippers are in the midst of their Grammy trip — a season-long, seven game road trip — that started on January 25th and will end on February 5th. Paul George's status has been in question for every game since the start of the trip.

Paul George initially suffered what the team called a sore left groin in the Clippers' blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on December 12, 2023. George would miss one game against the Warriors before returning to face the New York Knicks. He hadn't been listed on the injury report with the same groin issue until this road trip.

The injury popped back up in last Sunday's comeback home win against the Brooklyn Nets. He subsequently played against the Los Angeles Lakers two nights later without any mention of the injury, but clearly played like he was affected by it. In his postgame press conference after the win, George said he suffered an aggravation of the injury against the Lakers, and wasn't sure if it was going to hold him out of any games.

“Yeah, it was something that re-aggravated from last game and just trying to be ahead of it,” George told reporters after last Tuesday's win. “So it's a little sore, but I was fine enough to lace it up and give it a go tonight.”

Paul George had played in every game of the Clippers road trip thus far against Toronto, Boston, and Cleveland, but has clearly not looked like himself offensively. George is shooting just 37.8 percent from the field (14-of-37) and just 30 percent from three (6-of-20) over the last three games.

Tyronn Lue has pointed out throughout this road trip that Paul George is still dealing with the affects of the groin injury and that the Clippers appreciate his playing through the discomfort. Despite his injuries, just having him available offers the Clippers a major spot-up and off-the-dribble threat.

“He's doing okay,” Tyronn Lue said after the Clippers' last win over the Cavs. “Just pushing through, playing the way he has. We appreciate that. We need everybody we can get because he's still dangerous on the floor and so just monitoring to see how he feels. Just making sure that he stays on his restriction. But he's fighting through something and playing and so we need him on the floor if he can be out there. And if not, then we understand. We appreciate him being on the floor fighting through what he's going through.”

Paul George had missed just two total games this season prior to tonight's game, showing elite durability while playing through some little nicks and bruises. Aside from the Warriors game, George also missed a game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a illness that grew rampant throughout the Clippers locker room in late December. The medical staff has also been taking the time with him both pre and postgame to ensure that he's getting the treatment necessary to continue to play.

The eight-time NBA All-Star is also actively negotiating a contract extension with the Clippers. Teammate Kawhi Leonard recently agreed to a three-year, $153 million extension with the team, and the expectation is that Paul George and the Clippers will reach an agreement on a new extension sooner rather than later.

“I'm extremely excited and happy for Kawhi reaching a deal to hopefully make him a Clipper for the rest of his career,” George said after Leonard's extension. “We'll see my situation when we get there, but again, just happy they got the deal done on his end. I know he wants to stay here and myself as well. When my time comes, we'll be ready for those conversations as well.”

When asked about his level of optimism that a deal could get done, George said he was optimistic.

“Yeah, I mean, absolutely,” George added. “You secure and lock in Kawhi. Definitely leaves the door open for myself, but very, very optimistic something will get done on my behalf, as well.

“We’re, we’re working through it. We’re working through it.”

In 43 appearances for the Clippers this season, George has averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent from three, and 91 percent from the free throw line. The field goal, three-point, and free throw percentages are all career highs for Paul George.