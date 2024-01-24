Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George know that being included in Team USA's player pool for the 2024 Olympics is not to be taken for granted.

On Tuesday, USA Basketball announced its 41-man player pool for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The Los Angeles Clippers are well represented in the player pool, with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden all being chosen for inclusion.

Being selected for the possibility of representing the United States of America in perhaps the most prestigious sports competition in history is not to be taken for granted. This is the case for the Clippers stars, with Leonard, whose inclusion in the player pool seemed to be a mere formality, expressing his gratefulness for such an honor.

“It's great. Just them seeing my hard work, seeing I've been progressing and I'm happy to be a finalist,” Leonard said in his presser following the Clippers' 127-116 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, per Tomer Azarly, Clippers beat reporter for ClutchPoints.

Meanwhile, for Paul George, it's always a delight for him to hear that the Team USA brass thinks that he's worthy of consideration for the star-studded roster they're planning to build for Paris. This remains the case for the Clippers star even though he suffered a career-altering injury during his time for Team USA nearly 10 years ago now.

“It's always an honor to still be in consideration to represent USA. I think for all of us, we cherish and embrace that and have an opportunity to do that with some of the best in the world. Can never pass that up,” George said.

Of course, it will all depend on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's health if they end up making the trip to Paris for Team USA come July. Leonard and George have a checkered injury past, and they might be coming off a grueling playoff run for the Clippers by then, making resting during that time the best move for their careers.

Nonetheless, if Leonard and George are both healthy and they make the final cut, then what a big boost it would be for Team USA to have two top-caliber 3-and-D wings who can create their own shot, making them seamless fits in any lineup. It would be the first time for Leonard to represent Team USA in an international competition after suiting up for the Select Team in 2012, while it would be George's second after helping lead the team to a gold medal back in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.