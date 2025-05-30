The Los Angeles Clippers hold the No. 30 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, which can be looked at as an opportunity to improve their roster. After a disappointing first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Nuggets, and with one of the oldest rosters in the NBA, the Clippers need to inject some youth into the team, which can be done by drafting the No. 30 pick or by trading a 2025 NBA Draft prospect for a superstar.

Aging Kawhi Leonard and James Harden Make Clippers' decisions crucial

Their aging superstars, Kawhi Leonard (33) and James Harden(36), are nearing the end of their careers. To maximize the accelerated clock of Leonard and Harden's time together as an electric, complementary duo, the front office must have a strict and effective offseason plan.

Leonard is injury-prone, and his availability remains a concern for some Clippers fans. On the other hand, you can never underestimate his physical and mental presence in the team in times of need. He showcased in Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets (scoring 39 points on 79 percent shooting), which had Clippers fans dreaming of a potential championship push.

Meanwhile, Harden is still able to generate magic on the court and carry the team. The core of the Clippers is still under contract, but Harden can still become a free agent. The final decision still looms over the heads of the Clippers fans, but it looks like the priority of the Clippers front office is to have a run at another championship with the present core, in addition to other players who can bolster the roster.

NBA draft trade looms as high-stakes move for Clippers’ front office

Clippers eyeing Jrue Holiday to bolster backcourt alongside Harden

The Celtics are facing a tough offseason as the franchise is currently battling financial constraints for the upcoming season. As a result, the Celtics are looking to offload multiple players as they head towards more of a transitional season. Jrue Holiday will provide them with enhanced backcourt support and can handle the ball well.

His presence alongside Harden can make the team explosive in turnovers. Holiday has won the NBA Championship twice and made the All-Defensive Team six times, he also put up an average of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in the 2024-25 regular season.

LaMelo Ball trade could transform Clippers' offensive flow

Article Continues Below

The 23-year-old Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is one of the best ball handlers in the business right now. His energy on the court and leadership qualities at such a young age are unmatched. Ball has already established himself as an All-Star-caliber player capable of influencing the game in multiple ways and clutch situations as well.

Ball’s season averages of 25.2 points and 7.4 assists per game highlight his ability to elevate any team’s offensive flow.

The Clippers are in desperate need of a young player who can come in and lift the spirit of the team and can work tirelessly on both ends of the court. Meanwhile, with Ball in the team, Harden, Powell, and Leonard will have extra firepower and a ball handler who can see plays before they happen.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: A franchise-changing target for L.A.

The Milwaukee Bucks were another team that lost early and could be looking to rebuild the team in the summer. After their championship-winning season in 2021, they have crashed out of the playoffs early on several occasions.

Therefore, the Clippers should look at Giannis as he is one of the most exciting talents in the NBA, bringing him to LA will not be economical, and out of all the trade options for the Clippers, this one looks like a more unrealistic one, but after Luka Doncic's move to the Lakers, nothing is impossible in this sport.

However, the LA Clippers have two tradeable picks this year, one in the first round and a first-round pick in 2031. These, coupled with Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr., and Bogdan Bogdanović, would seal the deal.