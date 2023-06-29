The Los Angeles Clippers waived Eric Gordon to save money after only having him for 27 games. He was traded for a massive haul that included Luke Kennard, John Wall, and the pick swap that turned into Cam Whitmore. After the announcement that Eric Gordon would be cut, Twitter had a field day with the Clippers.

The best 3 point shooter in the league and the 1st rounder that turned into Whitmore for 27 games man 🤣 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 29, 2023

this is horrendous work omg https://t.co/pEJcfv2BYY — Kevin (@NBACouchside) June 29, 2023

With help of new CBA, the Clips' Eric Gordon trade is now essentially a Luke Kennard salary dump. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) June 29, 2023

Don’t agree with this decision. Fits really well next to Kawhi and PG. To just get rid of a player you traded real stuff for … makes no sense. https://t.co/aufTtAJVoj — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 29, 2023

On the surface, without looking at what could be next, this is a pretty damning move by the front office considering the cost of acquiring Eric Gordon was Luke Kennard and moving back 10 spots in the draft. It's hard not to look at this like another Jeff Green situation. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 29, 2023

Clippers and NBA fans alike are questioning why the Clippers decided to cut Eric Gordon after giving up so much to land him. Many believe this does not bode well for this future core, as it looks like the Clippers are doing whatever they can to just stockpile money.

Rumors have been swirling recently surrounding the future of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers, with the latter being more involved in potential trade discussions. After another failed season of the current era, it comes as no surprise that Steve Ballmer and company are considering a major change.

A change would not just make sense because of the on-the-court product, but in the fact that the Clippers will be moving into a new stadium relatively soon; they are certainly looking at all possible options that could potentially maximize ticket sales for the new arena.

Unloading Eric Gordon is undoubtedly the first of many moves the Clippers will make this offseason. Russell Westbrook might be the next to make headlines out of Los Angeles, as the free agent is rumored to be interested in a return. Stay tuned to see what the Clippers do next and if it will have as much of an adverse reaction as cutting Eric Gordon did.