Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden is currently on his offseason trip through China showing support for one of his largest global fanbases. Getting into new activities like practicing his nunchuck skills, Harden is also promoting his latest Adidas Harden Vol. 9 sneakers and giving regional fans a first chance at grabbing their own pairs. Most recently, we saw Harden step out in the upcoming ‘Flamingo' colorway.

With rumors of the upcoming Adidas Harden Vol. 10 already swirling, Adidas and Harden are making the most of his ninth signature sneaker throughout this offseason. Known for some of the more interesting colorways we've seen throughout the league, this “Flamingo” colorway has become a yearly tradition with an all-pink shoe in each silhouette over the last few years.

James Harden took things one step further and pulled up to UNO Fest in China with a matching pink flamingo Ferrari. It's safe to say Harden is having the time of his life at his dedicated festival in China.

James Harden's Adidas sneaker tour in China

James Harden brought out the “Flamingo” adidas Harden Vol. 9 with matching Ferrari at UNO Fest in China 🔥😮‍💨 https://t.co/C8j5cp5UDV pic.twitter.com/JuWABS76h5 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 3, 2025

adidas Harden Vol. 9 “Flamingo Pink” 🦩

🚨 OFFICIAL IMAGES 🚨

📆 September 20th pic.twitter.com/mjU51fip1f — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 29, 2025



The latest Adidas Harden Vol. 9, featuring a unique and aggressive TPU molding with sleek vent openings, will come in an all-pink colorway throughout every component of the shoe. The inner mesh boot is seen in the darkest pink hue, while the TPU molded upper features a more metallic finish on a traditional pink. Finally, the treaded rubber outsole is done in the softest pink, providing a nice contrast and finishing touch to the shoe.

In addressing the crowd, Harden reminisces on his prior visit to mainland China and tell fans, “We have a lot of catching up to do.”

The Adidas Harden Vol. 9 “Flamingo” will release September 20, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $160. The shoes will come in full family sizing and will be released via Adidas platforms and select Adidas retailers. What do you think of this all-pink look from James Harden?