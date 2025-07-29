The Los Angeles Clippers continue to operate with the poise and precision of a franchise that understands how fleeting championship windows can be. Even after another bitter playoff exit, this time a Game 7 drubbing by the Denver Nuggets in the 2025 first round, LA wasted no time reshuffling the deck. But their commitment to strategic foresight separates the Clippers from other win-now franchises.

Rather than dwell on past failures, they pivoted with confidence, pulling off a masterclass of an offseason. Adding John Collins via trade, signing Bradley Beal and Chris Paul, negotiating a shrewd bargain contract for Brook Lopez, and extending James Harden all point to one thing: the Clippers are not just staying relevant. They’re going for it.

However, the job isn't done yet.

As currently constructed, the Clippers are deep, experienced, and tough. But they are also aging, injury-prone, and deficient in perimeter defense and point-of-attack athleticism, particularly against elite guards and wings.

To complete their championship-ready roster, there’s one final move they must make.

The ideal fit: Alex Caruso

If the Clippers want to round out their roster with a player who ties everything together: someone who can defend multiple positions, play off the ball, run the second unit, and fit alongside any lineup, then Alex Caruso is their guy.

Simply put: he’s the ultimate glue guy. Caruso isn’t flashy, and he doesn’t fill box scores. But watch any high-leverage moment over the past season, in Oklahoma or previously with the Bulls, and you’ll find Caruso in the middle of it, whether it’s locking up an All-Star guard, diving for a loose ball, or pushing in transition.

He’s a low-maintenance, high-impact player who knows how to play within his role. And that’s exactly what this veteran Clippers team needs.

Caruso’s impact: Defense, grit, and winning DNA

Caruso has been one of the best guard defenders in the NBA over the past four seasons. He consistently ranks near the top in advanced defensive metrics like Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus (DEF-EPM) and deflections per game. He’s a lockdown defender who can switch 1-3, fight through screens, and guard on-ball without fouling.

Caruso has developed into a respectable three-point shooter, hitting 35.3% of his threes last season, most of which came from the corners and in transition. He’s also a capable secondary playmaker, often initiating sets and pushing in transition after forcing turnovers.

His offensive usage is low, which makes him a seamless fit with high-usage stars like Harden, Beal, and Kawhi.

He won a title with the Lakers in 2020, and he did so by playing 25 minutes per night during crunch time, guarding the likes of Jamal Murray, Jimmy Butler, and Damian Lillard. Then another in 2024 with the Oklahoma City Thunder cementing his role as a crucial player within the team. He knows how to play next to stars and elevate a team’s defensive ceiling without demanding touches.

How Caruso completes the Clippers’ roster

Closing lineup potential

A potential Clippers playoff closing five:

James Harden

Alex Caruso

Kawhi Leonard

John Collins

Brook Lopez

That lineup features elite shooting, switchable defense, and veteran composure. Harden and Lopez provide spacing and pick-and-roll gravity. Kawhi and Caruso lock up opposing wings and guards. Collins adds rebounding and verticality.

Swap in Beal for Harden, and the Clippers can mix matchups based on need. Caruso gives the lineup flexibility that LA currently lacks.

Caruso’s ability to soak up 26-30 minutes without compromising team flow makes him invaluable. He could anchor bench units with Chris Paul or close games next to Harden and Kawhi.

By having Caruso chase around top guards, the Clippers can conserve their stars’ energy for offense, a critical edge in the playoffs where two-way fatigue often swings series.

Article Continues Below

Rebuilding the backcourt: Harden, Paul, Beal…and the missing piece

James Harden (Extension)

The Clippers re-upped on James Harden this summer, a move that came with both risk and reward. Harden, at 35, is no longer the same player who led the league in scoring. But as a primary playmaker, he still holds immense value. His 2024-25 campaign saw him average 22.8 points and 8.7 assists while playing smarter, more efficient basketball. He’s the Clippers’ offensive conductor.

Chris Paul (Free Agency)

Chris Paul’s return to Los Angeles has storyline appeal, but his actual impact might be more nuanced. Now 40 years old, Paul is unlikely to log more than 20 minutes a game, but his leadership, pick-and-roll wizardry, and game-management skills remain valuable in second units. Still, he’s a defensive liability against younger, quicker guards.

Bradley Beal (Free Agency)

Beal arrived on a prove-it deal after being bought out by the Suns, and he’ll have every chance to revive his career in LA. The fit with Harden and Leonard raises questions. Beal isn’t known for his defense, and injuries have slowed his lateral mobility.

The backcourt problem

What this Harden-Leonard-Beal trifecta offers in offensive IQ and spacing, it lacks in defensive foot speed, screen navigation, and ability to contain elite perimeter scorers. Against teams like OKC, Dallas, or Minnesota, the Clippers will need someone who can relentlessly guard the point of attack and provide lineup flexibility.

Championship teams cover their weak spots: Caruso covers them all

The Clippers have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA:

Harden

Paul

Beal

Kawhi

John Collins

Brook Lopez

Ivica Zubac

Amir Coffey

But even with all that talent, they have a clear weak link: guarding elite perimeter scorers.

That’s where Alex Caruso fits in.

He won’t win them 50 games on his own, but he might win them four in May or June. He completes lineups, patches defensive holes, and brings the exact type of toughness the Clippers will need against Western Conference juggernauts.

As LA continues pushing for the elusive Kawhi-Leonard era championship, the front office has done everything right so far. The final step? Trade for Caruso, and eliminate the last excuse.