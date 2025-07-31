It's hard to argue against Clippers' James Harden's case for being one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen, but Harden will be the first to tell you he believes the statement himself. However, over the last two seasons, we've seen him mold into a top passer in the league with elite point guard skills. For his next assist, James Harden and Adidas will release his upcoming Adidas Harden Vol. 10, which were reportedly leaked in a number of looks.

James Harden first signed to Adidas back in 2015 for a 13-year $200 million sneaker contract. Instantly becoming the face of their basketball brand, Harden is due for a potential lifetime contract in the next few years. Already nine shoes into his signature line, the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 was an instant hit in the NBA and for fans alike last season.

However, the sneaker landscape is always changing as both Harden and Adidas know they have to keep things fresh with the releases. In what appears to be a first look at the upcoming Harden Vol. 10, Adidas is clearly making massive moves in terms of changing the way we look at basketball sneakers.

Adidas Harden Vol. 10 leaks

While it's worth noting that there's no official confirmation from Adidas or Harden on this being his latest Harden Vol. 10, the design is certainly along the lines of what we're seeing Adidas do these days considering the similar vibe of the Anthony Edwards signature line. The molded uppers, continuous construction, and three Adidas stripes along the back heel are all similar iterations we've seen on the last two James Harden sneakers.

Considering the futuristic design and what players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been doing as of late in terms of silhouettes, it's clear that footwear brands are trying to think outside the box and come up with something truly unique for the court. Early reactions from fans on the Harden Vol. 10 have been positive, but a unique design like this is always expected to garner some strange looks at first.

What do you think of this potentially being James Harden's next sneaker?