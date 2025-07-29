The Los Angeles Clippers officially introduced Chris Paul and his return to the franchise on Monday afternoon inside Intuit Dome. A press conference with members of the media provided a lot of clarity on his decision to return.

A fan event shortly after at Intuit Dome's, “Court B,” however, quickly brought the emotions out and got the best of Paul.

Chris Paul gets emotional in viral moment with Clippers fans

Chris Pauls poke with members of the media for approximately 20 minutes inside the Intuit Dome's press conference room on Monday afternoon. The 12-time NBA All-Star provided clarity on his decision to return to Los Angeles and the Clippers, calling it a, “no brainer.”

Shortly after the press conference, a few hundred fans were awaiting Paul's arrival for a special even with season ticket holders and members of the Swell portion of, “The Wall.”

Clippers broadcaster Brian Sieman introduced Chris Paul, citing the Clippers 14 consecutive winning seasons and tracing the start of it back to Paul's arrival via trade back in 2011.

Chris Paul walked up on stage, but was unable to stay much of anything for over a minute as fans gave Paul a loud standing ovation. And one that was done, they erupted again in a, “CP3!” chant.

Paul became visibly emotional as Brian Sieman stepped back and gave the point guard his heartfelt moment with fans who watched him a decade ago.

Chris Paul got emotional upon receiving a loud and lengthy ovation from Clippers fans here at Intuit Dome. pic.twitter.com/IJb7pIJSZJ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 28, 2025

“First of all, thank y'all” Paul said at the fan event. “Thank y'all so much. I definitely didn't know anybody was going to be here, let alone this many people.”

“It's not just family. I'm one of those people where community is really important. I said this before, and I love when I get a chance to do it. Don't get it twisted, every game y'all see, I'm going to put my heart into that game every night. But the life outside of the game, the community, your friends, your family. Actually being able to show up. Being able to show up for your friends and your community. I realized how important that is to me. I played the game, and I love it, and when you watch me, I play with a different type of chip on my shoulder and a passion. But there's an emptiness that I was missing. And so I'm excited to really be back here and then to get a chance to play for the Clippers.”

The upcoming 23025-26 season will be the 21st of Chris Paul's career, and while that number is significant, Paul says he's not ruling out potentially playing beyond the upcoming season.

Paul played six seasons with the LA Clippers, averaging 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game in 409 regular season appearances. The guard also averaged 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game across 53 postseason appearances with the Clippers.