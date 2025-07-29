Recently, the Los Angeles Clippers reunited with legendary point guard Chris Paul, who was a key member of the team's Lob City era in the 2010s. While Paul is no longer that player, he still figures to provide some much-needed bench stability and playmaking to a Clippers team lacking in both areas a season ago.

There have been rumors aplenty that this will be Paul's final season in the NBA at 40 years old, and recently, the point guard spoke on his own thoughts regarding his future, per Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated.

Paul also spoke on the approach that has allowed him to extend his NBA career this far.

“I've always believed in keep stacking days. Just have to show up, every single day. That's what I plan on bringing to this team,” said Paul.

How much can Chris Paul help?

Last year, Chris Paul was a member of the San Antonio Spurs, where he helped unlock new elements of Victor Wembanyama's game offensively, while remaining serviceable, if no longer elite, on the defensive end of the floor.

Paul figures to provide a similar floor presence to the Clippers, the team he led on multiple playoff runs alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan during the 2010s.

While Paul was never able to get over the hump with those Clippers teams, he is hoping that playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and his former Houston Rockets teammate James Harden will give him another crack at NBA championship glory.

In any case, the Clippers' schedule for the 2025-26 season is slated to be released in August.