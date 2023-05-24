Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly very interested in making Ty Lue their next head coach. The current Los Angeles Clippers coach is not on the market but rumors have linked Lue and Phoenix. The two sides will likely have to wait a while if they ever want to pair up, though.

According to Stephen A. Smith, the Clippers and Lue seem to be headed toward a split. But that split isn’t expected to come until after the 2023-24 season.

"[The Suns] would love to get their hands on Ty Lue… From what I'm hearing out here in LA, the Clippers probably wouldn't mind him being gone, but Ty Lue wouldn't mind being gone. They're just not ready to make that move right now." — Stephen A. Smithpic.twitter.com/GQsQXQShVE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

“They would love to get their hands on Ty Lue but he still has a year to go on his contract,” Smith said of the Suns. “From what I’m hearing out here in LA, the Clippers probably wouldn’t mind him being gone, but Ty Lue wouldn’t mind being gone. They’re just not ready to make that move right now. It’s anticipated that they’ll make it after this upcoming season.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Stephen A. is not regarded as a highly plugged-in media member, it’s interesting to see the Clippers looking to move on from him. The Suns would have to get permission from the Clippers to speak with Lue or trade for him in order to make him the head coach. Despite needing to clear those hurdles, Phoenix is very interested in him.

Trading for a head coach is very rare. The most recent examples are Jason Kidd (whom the Brooklyn Nets traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for two second-round draft picks) and Doc Rivers (whom the Boston Celtics traded to the Clippers in exchange for a first-round pick). Lue’s track record — a 2016 NBA championship and a .584 winning percentage while showing great adaptability — shows that he is worth it. Still, it’s a rare move and the Suns don’t have many picks to trade.

Should Lue ever hit the open market, just about every team with a coaching vacancy would be interested in him. For the time being, he is still with the Clippers. The Suns are narrowing their coaching search, though the specific names involved have not been widely confirmed. Finding the right coach for a roster headlined by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will be crucial.