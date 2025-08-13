After New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel clarified his recent Drake Maye comments over leadership, he roasted Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell with the same Tom Brady line as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Amidst joint practice leading up to New England's preseason opener against the Commanders, a reporter asked what Vrabel remembers from being Kingsbury's teammate with the Patriots.

Vrabel gave the same response when asked about O'Connell as he did with the question about Kingsbury, per MassLive's Mark Daniels.

“The same thing I said about Kliff Kingsbury – he wasn’t as good as Tom Brady,” Vrabel said.

In 2003, Kingsbury, a rookie quarterback, spent the season on the Patriots' injured reserve while Vrabel was in his third NFL season. Then, Kevin O'Connell, as a rookie QB, joined the Patriots in 2008, which was Vrabel's last year with the Pats, who traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs. O'Connell also played for the Detriot Lions, the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins, and the San Diego Chargers before becoming a Quarterback coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Kingsbury played for the New Orleans Saints, the Denver Broncos, the Jets, and the Buffalo Bills. Vrabel finished his career with the Chiefs in 2010. After coaching the Tennessee Titans for five NFL seasons, including 2021, when Vrabel won NFL Coach of the Year, this is his first season with the Patriots.

Mike Vrabel clarifies comments on Patriots' Drake Maye

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium
Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel somewhat backtracked his comments on quarterback Drake Maye's leadership, as it's the same expectations he shares with every other one of his players. Vrabel didn't criticize the second-year QB. However, it left many fans wondering if there was more to be desired from Maye.

From a leadership's standpoint, Vrabel discussed his expectations of Maye, per WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

“The expectation is that he's leading this football team,” Vrabel said. “That's what the job of the head coach and the quarterback is. That's pretty much how this thing goes. And that he can't take days off.

“I mean, sometimes the performance isn't going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor has to be. And I think he's learning that. I love the fact that he's willing to learn and push and try to do those things to where he's demanding of everybody and making sure that everybody's on the same page.”

The Patriots will face the Vikings in their second preseason matchup on Saturday.

More Patriots News
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks off of the field after a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium
Patriots’ Mike Vrabel clarifies pointed Drake Maye leadership commentsJosue Pavon ·
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots’ OC drops eye-opening take on TreVeyon Henderson’s speedDouglas Fritz ·
Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) does a drill with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during training camp at Gillette Stadium with Patriots' Todd Downing in the background
Patriots WR coach ‘really impressed’ with talented Drake Maye weapon’s developmentJosue Pavon ·
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hug after a game at Gillette Stadium.
Drake Maye’s ‘cold streak’ not bothering Patriots OC Josh McDanielsJackson Stone ·
Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium with Patriots' Stefon Diggs in the background
Patriots’ Kyle Williams drops 7-word motto he got from Stefon DiggsJosue Pavon ·
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.
Drake Maye, Patriots offense has another brutal day at practiceZachary Draves ·