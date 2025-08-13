The majority of the headlines surrounding the Georgia football program as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 season have revolved around quarterback Gunner Stockton. Stockton took over down the stretch of the 2024 season for the injured Carson Beck and produced mixed results in his limited time.

However, Stockton is poised to have a lot of help this year in the wide receiving department.

“At least some around the Bulldogs program believe Georgia may have its most talented overall wide receiver group since the days of A.J. Green 15 years ago,” reported Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Zenitz noted that the transfer portal has been the Bulldogs' friend as it pertains to the wide receiver room, with Georgia adding Zachariah Branch from USC and Noah Thomas from Texas A&M to help out in that department.

“It sounds like Branch, who is expected to be a multi-dimensional weapon for the Bulldogs on both offense and special teams, had some explosive plays on offense during Georgia's first preseason scrimmage along with a long kick return. Thomas, meanwhile, has continued to be one of the stars of fall camp for the Bulldogs,” reported Zenitz.

A big year for the Bulldogs

Two years ago, the Georgia football program was sitting atop the college football world, having won their second straight national championship in resounding fashion over TCU in January of 2023.

However, Georgia hasn't won a playoff game since then, last year bowing out to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an earlier round of the expanded college football playoff format.

It remains to be seen whether the Bulldogs will have enough in 2025 to reach those championship heights once again. Stockton showed some poise in helping the Georgia Bulldogs defeat Texas in the SEC Championship Game after Beck went out, but he wasn't exactly great in their loss vs Notre Dame.

In any case, Georgia is slated to kick off its new season on August 30 at home against Marshall at 3:30 PM ET.