The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as the biggest surprise this season in Major League Baseball. Blue Jays manager John Schneider's offense is one of the best. Toronto got some good news on some of their injured pitchers earlier this week. Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Alek Manoah all had starts scheduled this week. Unfortunately, the first one didn't go well.

Manoah has not pitched this season after Tommy John surgery in 2024. The former All-Star was finally cleared for an assignment in the minor leagues. He joined Triple-A Buffalo along with Bieber and Yesavage as the trio work their way to the major league. However, the first of the three starts was underwhelming to say the least.

MLB.com reporter Keegan Matheson said that Manoah's sights are set on 2026. After a rough rehab start, that might be the best move for him and the Blue Jays.

“Alek Manaoh's first AAA rehab start lasted just 1.2 innings after his pitch count climbed quickly in the 2nd,” Matheson said. “He allowed three runs, walked three batters and peaked at 92mph. This is really about building for 2026 at this point, so Manoah will keep ramping up in AAA.”

Schneider wants another boost to his pitching staff before the postseason begins. At this point, however, Bieber might be the only of the three pitchers starting this week that can bring value to the major league roster. Manoah doesn't look like he is quite ready to face batters in high-pressure games.

Luckily for Toronto, their rotation has survived without Manoah. Schneider's starters aren't the most dominant in the league, but pitchers like Eric Lauer could emerge as postseason stars. Unfortunately, Manoah likely won't factor into this year's run. If his outing on Triple-A is any indication, he has a long way to go before his return.

If Manoah doesn't pitch at all, his future becomes much more murky. The starter is a free agent this winter, leaving the Blue Jays in an interesting situation. Whether or not the team wants to re-sign the former ace is something to watch this offseason.

More Toronto Blue Jays News
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement (22) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre.
Why Blue Jays 3B Ernie Clement’s huge home run vs. Cubs almost didn’t happenTroy Finnegan ·
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) takes a break during batting practice before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays get big Shane Bieber, Alek Manoah updatesZachary Howell ·
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (4) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Orioles
Blue Jays get positive George Springer update after concussionZachary Howell ·
Shane Bieber, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Anthony Santander
How Blue Jays will win AL East over Red SoxChristopher Hennessy ·
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Mason Fluharty (68) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays’ Mason Fluharty shares honest admission after stunning DodgersAbdullah Imran ·
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre
Blue Jays’ Jeff Hoffman’s bonkers feat not seen since 1901 in win vs. DodgersSteve Silverman ·