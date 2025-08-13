The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as the biggest surprise this season in Major League Baseball. Blue Jays manager John Schneider's offense is one of the best. Toronto got some good news on some of their injured pitchers earlier this week. Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Alek Manoah all had starts scheduled this week. Unfortunately, the first one didn't go well.

Manoah has not pitched this season after Tommy John surgery in 2024. The former All-Star was finally cleared for an assignment in the minor leagues. He joined Triple-A Buffalo along with Bieber and Yesavage as the trio work their way to the major league. However, the first of the three starts was underwhelming to say the least.

MLB.com reporter Keegan Matheson said that Manoah's sights are set on 2026. After a rough rehab start, that might be the best move for him and the Blue Jays.

“Alek Manaoh's first AAA rehab start lasted just 1.2 innings after his pitch count climbed quickly in the 2nd,” Matheson said. “He allowed three runs, walked three batters and peaked at 92mph. This is really about building for 2026 at this point, so Manoah will keep ramping up in AAA.”

Schneider wants another boost to his pitching staff before the postseason begins. At this point, however, Bieber might be the only of the three pitchers starting this week that can bring value to the major league roster. Manoah doesn't look like he is quite ready to face batters in high-pressure games.

Luckily for Toronto, their rotation has survived without Manoah. Schneider's starters aren't the most dominant in the league, but pitchers like Eric Lauer could emerge as postseason stars. Unfortunately, Manoah likely won't factor into this year's run. If his outing on Triple-A is any indication, he has a long way to go before his return.

If Manoah doesn't pitch at all, his future becomes much more murky. The starter is a free agent this winter, leaving the Blue Jays in an interesting situation. Whether or not the team wants to re-sign the former ace is something to watch this offseason.