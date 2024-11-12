The Los Angeles Clippers opened their three-game road trip with a 134-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, struggling to overcome a 20-point deficit despite a determined comeback led by Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue had high praise for Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, likening his performance to that of NBA great Michael Jordan.

Norman Powell scored a team-high 31 points, adding four assists and three steals, while Ivica Zubac contributed 22 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks for the Clippers. Despite their efforts, the Thunder maintained control, holding off the Clippers' rally and securing a victory to open their own stretch without rising star Chet Holmgren, who recently suffered a right iliac wing fracture and is out indefinitely.

The night belonged to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the former Clipper who dominated with a career-high 45 points, nine assists, and five steals. He shot an efficient 13-of-21 from the field and went 15-of-16 from the free-throw line. Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance marked the first time in Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics franchise history that a player scored at least 45 points with five steals in a single game. This game also marked his 14th career game with 40 or more points, showcasing his growth as one of the league's elite guards.

Tyronn Lue's Michael Jordan comparison follows Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's clutch finish as Thunder outlast Clippers

In the final minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander was particularly clutch, scoring 10 points in the last five minutes to help the Thunder stave off the Clippers' comeback. With 42 seconds remaining, the Clippers had cut the deficit to just two points, but Gilgeous-Alexander’s free throws with 22 seconds left extended the lead and secured the Thunder’s win.

In his postgame remarks, Tyronn Lue highlighted Gilgeous-Alexander’s maturity and patience on the court, qualities that he believes set the 26-year-old guard apart from other young players. Speaking with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Lue praised the Thunder guard’s ability to control the game’s tempo, likening his approach to that of some of the greatest players in NBA history.

“As a younger player, you can tend to get out of control or try to get my points,” Lue stated. “He knows it's going to come to him the style they play, he knows the ball's going to come back. He allows other guys to get going, allows other guys that he's trust with the basketball [to score early].”

“But he knows that at any point in time he can take over the game,” Lue added. “He reminds you a lot of the greats like [Michael] Jordan.”

The comparison to Michael Jordan underscores Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's emerging reputation as a versatile scorer and leader. His role has continued to evolve since his early days with the Clippers, and he has now become the Thunder’s cornerstone player, leading a young roster through competitive matchups as the franchise looks to establish itself in the Western Conference.

Clippers aim to rebound against Rockets ahead of first NBA Cup matchup

With the win, the Thunder improved to 9-2 on the season, relying heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring and playmaking. The Clippers, now 6-5, will look to regroup quickly as they continue their road trip with a game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The matchup will provide an opportunity for the Clippers to gain ground in the standings, particularly as they prepare for their first NBA Cup game on Friday.

The Clippers’ loss on Monday highlights ongoing adjustments for Lue’s team, especially after recent lineup changes and roster shifts. For Gilgeous-Alexander, the game marked another milestone in a season where he continues to assert his presence as an MVP-caliber player, showing both efficiency and dominance against his former team. As the Thunder navigate Holmgren’s absence, Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership will be pivotal to their continued success.

With Lue’s comparison to a legend like Jordan, Gilgeous-Alexander is further solidified as one of the most promising players of his generation, embodying both skill and control that many young stars aim to emulate.