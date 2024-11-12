The Los Angeles Clippers came into this season with a lot of question marks, particularly about how they'll play at a high level with Paul George gone and Kawhi Leonard still sidelined. Well, Norman Powell has quickly shut down those talks.

Through 10 games now, Norman Powell is putting up career scoring numbers and, in fact, numbers that not even Paul George put up during his time with the Clippers.

Norman Powell reacts to scoring start

Norman Powell came into Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder averaging 25.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 51.5 percent shooting from the field, 49.4 percent from three, and 84.4 percent from the free throw line.

Powell made comments on Clippers' Media Day, calling Paul George's departure an, “addition by subtraction,” situation, which turned a lot of heads.

“I saw it as addition by subtraction,” Powell said on Media Day. “More guys get more opportunity, not only myself. But, I was excited. I think what I’ve said in this media day every single year since being here is how I want to be a starting two guard. And the opportunity is in front of me, I’ve prepared myself. I’ve always seen myself as a starter in this league, I think I’ve put the work in, I feel like the numbers show for itself when I am starting and what the output is.

“I’m excited to take on that role, the pressures that come with it, the good, bad and ugly. I feel like mentally I’m ready for it. I’ve always been ready for it. And physically, like I said, I’ve put the work in. And it’s not a question of that, it’s just being able to fully show the work that I’ve put in. So I’m excited for the full opportunity and everything that comes with it.”

Powell struggled in the season opener, scoring 17 points on just 5-of-16 shooting in a three-point OT loss against the Phoenix Suns. He then scored 37 points against the Denver Nuggets in the second game of the season, including 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The first couple of games — initially thought to just be a, “hot start,” for Powell — is proving to be the Norm, no pun intended.

“I mean, I expected it from myself,” Norman Powell said ahead of the Thunder matchup. “Like I said, the work that I put in and my belief was always for this. This level was nothing new to me. I know a lot of people outside are surprised or shocked or whatever it is. But, it's been on my mind, this has been how I've envisioned myself being in the league and finally getting an opportunity down the stretch and the work that I put in.

“But I know it's a shock to a lot of people, but to me, you know, it's just another day of me working out and putting the time in and, you know, reaping the benefits from my hard work that I've put in over these years that I continue to put in.”

Norman Powell finished Monday night's game with 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 29 points in the second half — a new personal career high for a half. The game also marks 10 straight games for Powell in double-figure scoring, which is also a career high.

Powell is doing this despite seeing a difference in how defenses are defending him.

“Yeah, definitely [see it] now,” Powell said with a smile. “Just a full body denial. Not really helping. I hear them like talking, especially when we are in front of the other team bench: don't leave the corner. Don't help. Stay hugged up. So, and being more physical with me coming out the corner. Top locks. Hold and grabbing. So, you know, just like, not fighting it. I'm trying to use their aggressiveness against them. Get some easy fouls for them to loosen up, but accepting it.

“If they are putting two on the ball, I'm getting off it and trusting my teammates. Not trying to force anything. I play the game the right way. So whatever they're trying to take away, they're giving up something. So I just try to find that piece of it and attack that way.”

Head coach Tyronn Lue says Powell's play has been spectacular but not anything he's been surprised by. Like Powell, Lue spends his offseason living in Las Vegas, so he's had a first-hand look at the work ethic of Norman's.

“I think just his work ethic [is incredible],” Tyronn Lue told ClutchPoints of Norman Powell last season. “The work he puts in every single day, and we try to save him from himself, but he works out every single day. Like, he never takes days off. Him and AJ Diggs, they work. That’s what they do. When you have a guy that works that hard, you love to see him do well and play well and he’s going to play well. When you put that kind of work in, every single day just grinding every single day, you’re going to play well.”

Powell and the Clippers head to Houston for a pair of games against the Rockets. Houston, who has been a top six defense to start this season, represents another difficult challenge for the Clippers.