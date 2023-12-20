Are the NBA's new player participation rules having an effect on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers?

Kawhi Leonard is perhaps one of the most underrated stars in the NBA. Since joining the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019, Kawhi has missed a lot of games due to injury, resulting in many overlooking what he is actually capable of achieving. However, Leonard has played in all 26 games this season and one could make the argument that he should be in the conversation for the MVP award given his recent stretch of games.

In the month of December, Leonard is averaging 29.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 62.3 percent from the floor and 54.8 percent from three-point range. Health is always a factor pertaining to the Clippers, but Kawhi's availability has proven that this team has what it takes to compete for a championship. As a result, many have been quick to point him out as being the face of the league's new player participation policy.

The league instituted their new policy in September in order to avoid high-profile stars like Leonard from sitting out nationally televised games. As a result, the new collective bargaining agreement has a certain number of games each player must participate in to be considered for end of season awards and accolades such as MVP and All-NBA. Leonard, who has had trouble remaining healthy through the years, recently joked about his status this season with ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, claiming that he and George should “sue” the league.

“No one knows what we go through, what and where our bodies are at,” George stated. “But they paint that picture on us as if we were sitting games out like we wanted to.”

Unfortunately for the Clippers, the narrative surrounding the new player participation policy and injuries around the league revolves around them because of the infamous “injury management” label that has been associated with Leonard and George through the years. In fact, Lawrence Frank, the Clippers head of basketball operations, told ESPN that he feels it was wrong of everyone to point out George and Leonard as the reason for the NBA changing their player participation policy.

“I thought it was very, very unfair and a low blow,” Frank said. “But we've said from the beginning we have to earn it. … Were our guys hurt? Yeah, they were hurt. When they're healthy, do they play? Yeah, they play. What I love with [Leonard] and Paul is just the ownership they've taken in being Clippers. Your best players, they do it with their actions.”

Finally healthy for once, the Clippers are beginning to see what they imagined this organization could look like when they first signed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Rising up the Western Conference standings, the Clippers have one thing on their mind with their stars finally healthy: Compete for a championship by any means necessary.