With training camp rapidly approaching, teams around the NFL are turning their attention to the 2025 season, when everyone will be gunning for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

And yet, just because the Eagles will soon be the hunted instead of the hunters doesn't mean they can't get a little bit more joy out of their prize, with the team officially getting their Super Bowl rings five months after they were parading down Broad Street.

Officially announcing their blingy new prizes on social media, the official Eagles account shared a first look at the rings to their four million fans, which include some truly interesting appointments that fans will be talking about for a very long time.

A diamond-incrusted Eagles logo? Check. Not one but two Lombardi Trophies to celebrate both franchise Super Bowl wins? Check. A color combo of green, black, and silver? Triple check, but what almost certainly caught fans by surprise was the gotty, diamond-incrusted wings that extend off of the ring, giving it a 3D look that is downright eye-catching.

Wow, that is just fantastic.

Entering the season with legitimate questions about Nick Sirianni's future following a down year in 2023, the Eagles looked like they might make a change up top after taking a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Eagles then tweaked their plans and committed to the ground game, scoring huge wins in the run game while stacking up Ws along the way. Still, the Eagles didn't fully commit to going all-in on the 2024 season, opting against surrendering assets for a major upgrade at the trade deadline.

Fortunately, that didn't matter, as the Eagles just kept getting better and rode that momentum all the way to New Orleans, where they beat the Kansas City Chiefs and earned some pretty incredible rings for their troubles. All in all, not too shabby for a team that wasn't meant to be there.

