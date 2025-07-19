Angel Reese has made remarkable progress in growing her skillset for the Chicago Sky. This caught NBA legend Dwyane Wade's attention, comparing her to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

This season saw Reese not only get more active in scoring and rebounding, but also in the playmaking and defensive departments. She is averaging 14 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game after 21 appearances. She is shooting 44.6% from the field, including 21.1% from beyond the arc, and 77.9% from the free-throw line.

Wade reacted to Reese's growth during a July 18 episode of the Wy Network with Dwyane Wade podcast. He compared to Green, noting how she is opening up her game as she's getting more involved on the court.

“Angel Reese is hooping, dawg! Her game is opening up, her bag is opening up,” Wade said. “Her confidence is getting even higher. She in that bag now. She's playing the game like a more aggressive Draymond Green.”

Dwyane Wade says Angel Reese is HOOPING and adding new moves to her bag: “Angel Reese is hooping, dawg! Her game is opening up. Her bag is opening up.” pic.twitter.com/AoXyghY5We — Wy Network by Dwyane Wade (@wynetwork) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Angel Reese, Sky

It is quite notable for Dwyane Wade to compare Angel Reese to Draymond Green. The two players have similarities in their willingness to handle the ball, creating plays for teammates while making stops on defense.

Reese has improved her offensive efficiency by a solid margin this year as a sophomore. She went through inconsistency as a rookie, missing more shots around the rim that had her be a liability. This season saw her make a jump as she continues to take steps in being the Sky's best player.

Chicago has a 7-15 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are four games behind the Washington Mystics and 4.5 games behind the Indiana Fever.

After the All-Star break, the Sky will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Seattle Storm on July 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET.