Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Jack Bech is already turning heads, and now he has a major endorsement from a legend to prove it. NFL veteran and former three-time Pro Bowl wideout Dez Bryant took to social media to commend the second-round draft pick, whom he believes has a future in the NFL for a long time.

“He will be playing in the NFL for a long time,” Bryant wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The statement signals high expectations for the 22-year-old entering his debut NFL season.

Bech was selected 58th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Raiders. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver earned his spot with a breakout 2024 season at TCU, where he posted 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per catch.

His yardage total ranked fourth in TCU single-season history, behind only Josh Doctson (1,327), Quentin Johnston (1,069), and Jalen Reagor (1,061). His performance earned him Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

Bech’s road to the NFL included early promise at LSU, where he led the team in receptions (43) as a freshman in 2021, outperforming future NFL wideouts Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Trey Palmer, and Kayshon Boutte. After limited opportunities in 2022, Bech transferred to TCU, where he ultimately showcased his full potential.

His exceptional college career concluded with a game-winning touchdown and MVP honors at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he tallied six receptions for 68 yards and a score, catching the final game-winning pass from Seth Henigan.

In total, Bech appeared in 49 college games (23 starts), compiling 133 receptions for 1,869 yards (14.1 average) and 13 touchdowns. His combination of size, body control, physicality, and versatility across the formation have drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Bech attended St. Thomas More Catholic High School, where he was a four-star recruit. He finished high school with 173 receptions for 3,236 yards and 37 touchdowns over 35 games, capturing back-to-back state titles.

Although he was initially behind fellow rookie Dont’e Thornton Jr. during Raiders minicamp, Bech’s contract situation may have delayed his full integration with the first team.