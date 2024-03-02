We're set for another full slate of NBA action as we'll be bringing you our predictions and picks for each contest throughout the day. We begin in the Western Conference as the Los Angeles Clippers (38-20) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-18) for their third meeting this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Clippers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.
The Los Angeles Clippers are currently leading the Pacific Division and they're sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They've been up and down over the last 10 games, going 5-5 including a 100-121 loss against this Minnesota team. They'll be looking to bounce back and get their first win over the Timberwolves on the season.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are leading the Northwest Division and they hold the best record in the West by a half-game. They're gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and they're beginning to show their championship capabilities. After a 120-124 loss the the Kings, the Timberwolves will look to stay perfect against one of the biggest threats to their top position.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers-Timberwolves Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -118
Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +100
Over: 220.5 (-110)
Under: 220.5 (-110)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Timberwolves
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports, NBA League Pass
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers have really put things together after the All-Star break and they're officially looking like a team that can win the NBA Championship. They have the league's most dangerous three-headed monster and it'll be interesting to see how Harden, George, and Leonard elevate their play as the season winds down. They just lost Russell Westbrook for an extended amount of time with a fractured hand, so we're still waiting to see how this affects their bench unit moving forward.
The Clippers haven't been able to get past this Timberwolves team this year and their last meeting just last week ended in a blowout for the Timberwolves. They couldn't do much to stop Anthony Edwards and their shots from the field weren't falling. They'll have another competitive task in this game, so expect the Clippers to come in with a new game plan as they try to figure out this Minnesota team for the first time.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Timberwolves fell 120-124 in their last game in overtime against a tough Kings team, but they did see Anthony Edwards leave at halftime to see the birth of his first child. Whether or not his impact would've changed the outcome of the game, the Timberwolves still need to be winning these games against other playoff teams in the West. Still, they got the job done against the Clippers two weeks ago and they've handled them all season behind Karl-Anthony Towns and his favorable matchup against LA.
It's unclear whether Anthony Edwards will be available to go in this one, but with the added day of rest in between, we should see him suit up for this massive tilt in the West. It'll ultimately be up to him and Towns to lead them to a victory here as they've seen success scoring against the Clippers in each of their meetings. Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid also pose a huge problem for LA inside with their size – we'll see if they can feast on defense and keep the Clippers' stars at bay from scoring in the paint.
Final Clippers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
We should have a fun game here to kick off our slate and if Edwards is able to go, the Timberwolves should have the advantage once again here. The Clippers have cooled off over the last two weeks and they're just 1-4 ATS in their last five games.
The Timberwolves have a great home record at 22-7 this year, but they're covering the spread at 50% in games on their floor. The Kings cover at about the same rate on the road, so you have to like Minnesota's chances at home already having beaten this team twice. The home crowd will be in full effect and both teams should be fully rested and ready to go.
For our prediction, we're going to roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover at home. While it's still unclear whether Anthony Edwards will be ready to play or not, they have a rock-solid defense and have held this high-powered Clippers team to just 205 total points through two meetings. I expect those trends to continue in this one as the Timberwolves find success on defense and win this late.
Final Clippers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +1.5 (-112)