Is Grayson Allen, who is leading the NBA in 3P%, someone the Suns could use to upgrade their roster via trade before Feb. 8 deadline?

The Phoenix Suns are championship favorites in a year in which they have the ‘Big 3' — MVP candidate and 35-year-old Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, who is the franchise, and Bradley Beal, who was traded to the Suns for former starting point guard Chris Paul.

Could the Suns make a move that would improve their odds more?

We reported earlier Monday the Suns covet Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards.

PHNX Sports' Flex From Jersey says the Suns are interested in acquiring a defensive-minded forward who can also shoot.

Could Phoenix deal guard Grayson Allen? Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says no. Phoenix has Allen's Bird Rights and can re-sign him.

I do not expect the Suns to trade Grayson Allen. In fact if he keeps playing well I would not be surprised if they attempt to resign him in the offseason. For those thinking how? – they can keep him and pay him they would just have to pay the tax. https://t.co/bH1jomL172 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 17, 2024

Allen, who is shooting the best 3-point percentage (48.6), could be on the move if the Suns have a player they feel is a starter and an upgrade over what their starting guard/wing may contribute in a playoff run leading to a championship.

Here are three reasons for trading Allen and three against a deal.

Fit

Allen is having a career year next to Booker, Durant and Beal.

He is averaging 13.9 points on 50.3 percent shooting. Allen is expected to be the Suns' fifth starter moving forward next to the three stars and center Jusuf Nurkic.

Allen spoke to local reporters about how engaged he is with the Suns. Allen, who is just in his first year with Phoenix, which has been the NBA's winningest group in the last three years, implored fans to be louder.

“The energy in the building was bad at points [against the Kings], like the crowd was booing,” said Allen.

Grayson Allen has a challenge for #Suns fans.. he wants the crowd to cheer when they're playing bad, says the comeback tonight was possible because of the crowd's energy. I understand what he's saying. "I just wish — us and the crowd can work together a little more." pic.twitter.com/QYEy9hrypu — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 17, 2024

“I wish they would cheer us on and help give us some energy in those times too.”

Allen also credited fans and said the building was electric when the Suns completed a 22-point fourth-quarter comeback.

Shooting

Allen is the NBA leader in 3-point percentage. His offensive output is something that has kept the Suns afloat.

Also, he has twice had nine threes, which set and tied a franchise record for 3-pointers in a single game.

Big 3 spacing

The Suns have been incredibly effective with Allen, Booker, Durant, Beal and Nurkic.

In 214 minutes with the Big 3 sharing the court, the Suns are +80, with a 125.1 O-rating, a 108.1 D-rating and a 7-4 record In 146 minutes with their Booker-Beal-Grayson-KD-Nurkic starting lineup, the Suns are +48, with a 129.0 O-rating, a 111.9 D-rating and a 7-3 record — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 22, 2024

This is the first trio to combine for 90+ points in consecutive games in Suns history 📈 Should the Suns' Big 3 scare the rest of the Western Conference? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ob9RQ6RgQt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 22, 2024

Should Phoenix give that up?

Better fit

Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia felt at the team's media day in the preseason it had all of the ingredients to win an NBA championship.

Now, Phoenix has to stir the pot with more.

Vogel is a defensive-minded coach and said with confidence he expected the Suns to be a competent group. However, Phoenix is No. 16 in defensive efficiency.

Durant is guarding opposing teams' best player, which has boosted the group's intensity. Phoenix now ranks No. 11 in scoring defense and improving steadily.

“I think we all made a conscious decision to just play harder, play more physical, get up into the ball a little bit more, just make life tougher for the opposing team,” Durant said. “Since I’m old and I was guarding some of the best players around that time, it just seemed like it was all me, but I think as a collective we made that decision.”

Kevin Durant on the Suns’ execution down the stretch with Grayson Allen setting screens for Bradley Beal: “Just an unpredictable attack, and I think that’s what makes us a great team.” pic.twitter.com/h0WAmZb0Se — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 22, 2024

Vogel says he feel the Suns' Big 3 is guarding well. Allen is important for continuity especially since Suns will compete against groups that have been together for longer in the West, including the defending champion Denver Nuggets and top-2 teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, who have elite players Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, respectively.

Contract

Allen's Bird Rights are with the Suns who are reportedly interested in re-signing Allen.

However, he has now competed for two teams (the Milwaukee Bucks) who are chasing a championship.

Allen's growth from his issues at Duke with rage have improved his stock and reputation which could earn him a big payday.

Allen said the following about trade interest.

“I love playing with this team,” he said.

“I don’t want to be traded.”

Personnel meeting expectation

Allen has been the Suns' best player aside from Booker and Durant. Beal is a better talent but Allen has been the most consistent guard outside of Booker, mostly because of Beal's lingering back issue and ankle sprain.

Unfortunately for him, Allen is not a player that would fit a scheme executing to win a seven-game playoff series defensively. Allen is by no means poor on that end but Phoenix would have to rely on Beal and Booker to occupy elite defensive tasks and produce offensively.

“He’s better putting the ball on the floor and making plays, and he’s probably better defensively guarding top matchups, and those things have been invaluable for us,” Vogel said.

If the Suns pursue Bridges, another center or a backup point guard, Allen may have to be released for a player who could better help the Big 3 meet expectation.