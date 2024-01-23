The Phoenix Suns are championship favorites in a year in which they have the ‘Big 3' — MVP candidate and 35-year-old Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, who is the franchise, and Bradley Beal, who was traded to the Suns for former starting point guard Chris Paul.

Could the Suns make a move that would improve their odds more?

We reported earlier Monday the Suns covet Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards.

PHNX Sports' Flex From Jersey says the Suns are interested in acquiring a defensive-minded forward who can also shoot.

Could Phoenix deal guard Grayson Allen? Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says no. Phoenix has Allen's Bird Rights and can re-sign him.

Allen, who is shooting the best 3-point percentage (48.6), could be on the move if the Suns have a player they feel is a starter and an upgrade over what their starting guard/wing may contribute in a playoff run leading to a championship.

Here are three reasons for trading Allen and three against a deal.

Fit

Allen is having a career year next to Booker, Durant and Beal.

He is averaging 13.9 points on 50.3 percent shooting. Allen is expected to be the Suns' fifth starter moving forward next to the three stars and center Jusuf Nurkic.

Allen spoke to local reporters about how engaged he is with the Suns. Allen, who is just in his first year with Phoenix, which has been the NBA's winningest group in the last three years, implored fans to be louder.

“The energy in the building was bad at points [against the Kings], like the crowd was booing,” said Allen.

“I wish they would cheer us on and help give us some energy in those times too.”

Allen also credited fans and said the building was electric when the Suns completed a 22-point fourth-quarter comeback.

Shooting

Allen is the NBA leader in 3-point percentage. His offensive output is something that has kept the Suns afloat.

Also, he has twice had nine threes, which set and tied a franchise record for 3-pointers in a single game.

Big 3 spacing

The Suns have been incredibly effective with Allen, Booker, Durant, Beal and Nurkic.

Should Phoenix give that up?

Better fit

Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia felt at the team's media day in the preseason it had all of the ingredients to win an NBA championship.

Now, Phoenix has to stir the pot with more.

Vogel is a defensive-minded coach and said with confidence he expected the Suns to be a competent group. However, Phoenix is No. 16 in defensive efficiency.

Durant is guarding opposing teams' best player, which has boosted the group's intensity. Phoenix now ranks No. 11 in scoring defense and improving steadily.

“I think we all made a conscious decision to just play harder, play more physical, get up into the ball a little bit more, just make life tougher for the opposing team,” Durant said. “Since I’m old and I was guarding some of the best players around that time, it just seemed like it was all me, but I think as a collective we made that decision.”

Vogel says he feel the Suns' Big 3 is guarding well. Allen is important for continuity especially since Suns will compete against groups that have been together for longer in the West, including the defending champion Denver Nuggets and top-2 teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, who have elite players Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, respectively.

RECOMMENDED
Suns' Kevin Durant hyped up, with a screenshot of his game-winner on the side
Suns: Kevin Durant's insane 43 points, game-winner to complete comeback has fans hyped

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Kevin Durant Year of the Dragon Nike KD 4
First Look: Kevin Durant's upcoming 'Year of the Dragon' Nike KD 4

Dominik Zawartko ·

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets
Sources: Nick Richards a target for Suns ahead of Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline

Trevor Booth ·

Contract

Allen's Bird Rights are with the Suns who are reportedly interested in re-signing Allen.

However, he has now competed for two teams (the Milwaukee Bucks) who are chasing a championship.

Allen's growth from his issues at Duke with rage have improved his stock and reputation which could earn him a big payday.

Allen said the following about trade interest.

“I love playing with this team,” he said.

“I don’t want to be traded.”

Personnel meeting expectation

Allen has been the Suns' best player aside from Booker and Durant. Beal is a better talent but Allen has been the most consistent guard outside of Booker, mostly because of Beal's lingering back issue and ankle sprain.

Unfortunately for him, Allen is not a player that would fit a scheme executing to win a seven-game playoff series defensively. Allen is by no means poor on that end but Phoenix would have to rely on Beal and Booker to occupy elite defensive tasks and produce offensively.

“He’s better putting the ball on the floor and making plays, and he’s probably better defensively guarding top matchups, and those things have been invaluable for us,” Vogel said.

If the Suns pursue Bridges, another center or a backup point guard, Allen may have to be released for a player who could better help the Big 3 meet expectation.