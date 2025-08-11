The Buffalo Bills are hoping that 2025 is the year they will finally break through and win the Super Bowl for the first time in their franchise's existence. Lending legitimacy to that hope is the presence of quarterback Josh Allen, who won his first league MVP trophy a season ago.

Recently, sports media personality Bill Simmons of The Ringer broke down why he now believes Allen to be the best quarterback in the NFL today.

“I just think Josh Allen's the best quarterback in the league, game by game, regular season durability, the fact that he doesn't, he had 14 sacks last year. You basically either can't sack him or he gets away or he runs away. He can make chicken salad out of chicken s—t. Physically he's dominant,” said Simmons.

Simmons also spoke on why he doesn't factor the Bills' playoff failures into his view on Allen.

“I don't blame him for them not winning last year. I feel like he's gotten them right in the spot. Even when you think of that overtime game last year that they lost. Like the 13 seconds game, he did everything he could. I just think he's the best guy in the league,” said Simmons.

An interesting take from Bill Simmons

Article Continues Below

This would seemingly go against other GOAT/best debate arguments from Bill Simmons, who has been known to use championship wins as the decider for other arguments like the LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate.

This was pointed out by his podcast guest Sheil Kapadia.

“I thought you had sort of a life principle that when one guy has the belt, somebody's got to come take the belt. It's not just like, oh, the belt's on the ground,” said Kapadia, noting Allen's frequent playoff losses to Patrick Mahomes.

However, it appears that Simmons is now allowing more nuance to factor into the equation when deciding who he'd rather have as his quarterback.

Allen indeed put together the best season of his career last year, leading a Bills squad that many thought would take a step back all the way to the AFC Championship game, and nearly further than that.

At this point, the only thing that will truly satisfy Bills fans is a Super Bowl victory.