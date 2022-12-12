By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Grayson McCall has made a shocking move, as the three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year and Coastal Carolina football quarterback has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Max Olson of The Athletic.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, McCall said the following, “Nothing I can put into words can truly explain my love and appreciation for this place. I’m so thankful for all the memories I’ve made in Conway, and I wouldn’t trade my time here for anything.”

In his statement, the Coastal Carolina football signal-caller went on to say that he will play in the Birmingham Bowl against East Carolina, noting that he plans to “finish what he started.”

McCall, a redshirt junior, has accumulated impressive numbers under the tutelage of former head coach Jamey Chadwell, who is now with Liberty.

In three seasons as a starter, Grayson McCall has thrown for 8,019 passing yards with 78 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He is also the only player to win Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors three times.

It’s clear that McCall is searching for a bigger opportunity- and perhaps a chance to boost potential NFL Draft stock.

There should be no shortage of interest in Grayson McCall, as there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams out there.

And even in a transfer portal filled with quarterbacks, McCall stands out.

In fact, Sports Illustrated reports that the talented signal-caller has interest in playing for Auburn.

Grayson McCall is among the many names who will be worth watching in the transfer portal over these next few weeks.