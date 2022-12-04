By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jamey Chadwell has officially been hired as Liberty football’s replacement for Hugh Freeze, who departed the program for the job opening at Auburn. Chadwell and the Flames have agreed to a seven-year deal that will pay the former Coastal Carolina head coach an average of more than $4 million per year, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel adds that there is a team meeting on Sunday morning to announce Jamey Chadwell’s departure from Coastal Carolina. It’s not surprising to see Liberty football settle on Chadwell as their hire, as it was reported that the team was “targeting” him.

There was also mutual interest between the two parties, so it would have been a shock if he wasn’t hired. No deal was finalized, as Chadwell wanted to focus on the Chanticleers’ Sun Belt title game.

Following the 45-26 loss to Troy, Chadwell will now officially depart for Liberty football. Chadwell and Hugh Freeze were among the most popular head coaching names surfacing in rumors around the nation.

Coastal Carolina went 36-13 under Chadwell’s leadership, securing a bowl game victory in the process.

Not only will the Flames welcome his steady presence, but Coastal Carolina will also deeply miss him. The future is bright for Liberty football.

It appears that the Chanticleers have already zeroed in on a replacement for Chadwell, as NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to be their next head coach, according to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

The college football coaching carousel continues to ride on heading into bowl game season.