Published November 16, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is always being mentioned in trade speculations. Recently, in fact, HoopsHype.com’s Michael Scotto broke the news that he is allegedly available for trade. Here we will look at the four best trade destinations for Bulls guard Coby White, who might be part of a deal before the deadline.

Earlier this season, White and the Bulls were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension. This is most likely due to the rise of another young guard, Ayo Dosunmu, and the presence of Alex Caruso in the backcourt.

Keep in mind that as a fourth-year player, White is looking at a potentially hefty payoff. He should also be eligible for restricted free agency at the end of the season. However, if White wants a big contract, he’ll have to start acting like he deserves one first.

It is worth noting that Coby White’s minutes, points, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage are all at career lows so far this season. Interestingly enough, his trade value has to be at its lowest point since arriving in Chicago as a first-round pick back in 2019.

Recall that White had the makings of a deadly scorer off the bench for the Bulls over his first three NBA seasons. However, he has yet to really make a big impact on this team. To compound matters, he is now suffering from a quad ailment that has caused him to miss the previous seven games.

It should not be shocking, then, for the Bulls to explore deals for White. They’d want to do this before his value continues to plummet. Now let us look at the four best trade destinations for Coby White.

Coby White is a trade candidate for the Chicago Bulls, per @MikeAScottopic.twitter.com/6TZNyu2on3 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 14, 2022

4. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento’s backcourt may appear to be steady with De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell rotating at point, but it really isn’t. Fox is probably more of a hybrid guard who is better off focusing on scoring. Recall that in 2021-2022, Fox averaged 5.6 assists per game, which was even less than OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This season, Fox is putting up 25.5 points per game.

If the Kings go small ball with Domantas Sabonis at center, Fox’s quickness will be a benefit as an undersized shooting guard. Meanwhile, someone like Coby White can become the all-around point guard to complement that tandem.

At the very least, White should enter a situation that isn’t as crowded as Chicago’s. With White around, the Kings will not have much trouble finding scoring from their supporting cast.

3. Washington Wizards

Monte Morris is a fantastic signing for the Wizards at point guard. He has started 14 games this season for Washington with respectable numbers, but he doesn’t really add a lot in terms of scoring. He currently averages 8.7 points per game. The Wiz would benefit from a stronger scoring point guard who could be a legitimate threat when it comes to running their pick-and-roll/pop actions.

Right now, remember that only Bradley Beal can play efficient isolation basketball in Washington. That means someone like White can actually come in and create on his own, helping relieve Beal’s workload. This would also allow any of the team’s forwards, such as Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma, to pop for three-pointers. In this kind of setup, White’s skill set can be maximized, and he should have plenty of opportunities to score both on and off the ball.

2. Dallas Mavericks

Of course, Luka Doncic will remain the de facto starting point guard in Dallas. Still, White can run alongside Luka and be an additional scoring threat. Heck, Luka, White, and Spencer Dinwiddie can form a terrific triumvirate of scoring guards, too! Of course, White can also come off the bench in the role Dinwiddie had last season when Jalen Brunson was still in Dallas.

Keep in mind that a scoring point guard is an ideal fit for the Mavericks. They have inefficient shooters like Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock sharing the position with Luka. The roster is also largely made up of role players like Davis Bertns and JaVale McGee. This implies that someone like Coby White should be able to prosper in Dallas, especially if he can consistently hit his outside shot.

1. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have realized that they must rebuild for the future. Dejounte Murray was their lone scoring point guard before he departed for the Atlanta Hawks.

Right now, the Spurs have the promising Devin Vassell and backup quality guard Tre Jones leading the backcourt. Coby White could come in to replace Jones in the starting unit or be the first guard off the bench to provide a scoring spark. This would surely benefit the squad moving forward, and White keeps them young and hungry.

Additionally, with a plethora of pick-and-roll players and stretch forwards on the roster, there will be plenty of possibilities for White to showcase his playmaking. Forwards on the roster include Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, and Isaiah Rob. White cam combo with all of those guys, add more dimension to his game, and improve the Spurs offense as well.