Coco Gauff made an impressive comeback at Wimbledon Monday, overcoming her previous year's first-round exit with a 6-1, 6-2 win over fellow American Caroline Dolehide. The win not only advanced her in the tournament but also marked an emotional milestone for the 20-year-old tennis star.

“Last year I lost in the first round and it was very tough for me, that's why I am a little emotional and that's why I was happy to turn it around,” Gauff said, addressing the crowd from the court, per Reuters.

Gauff dropped only one point on serve during a formidable first set. The highlight of her match was a crosscourt lob that landed perfectly in the far corner, earning her a one-armed salute and a standing ovation from the crowd.

Coming into this year’s tournament, Gauff had been open about her struggles following last year’s early exit. She described herself as being “in a dark place” after the loss but used that experience as motivation to ensure things would be different this time. Gauff entered Wimbledon as a Grand Slam champion, having clinched the U.S. Open title in September.

Naomi Osaka also makes Wimbledon return

In other women's results at Wimbledon, world No. 1 Naomi Osaka returned after a five-year absence and overcame a challenging first-round match against France's Diane Parry. Osaka, who entered the draw as a wildcard, initially dominated the match, winning the first set 6-1. However, she struggled in the second set, losing 1-6. The match see-sawed into the third set, where Osaka eventually prevailed 6-4.

Osaka, reflecting on her match, said, “I wish I could say I enjoyed (the match) all the time. My heart was racing.”

“I feel like these are the type of matches that you kind of have to play just in order to ease into the tournament,” Osaka added.

Her win marked an important step in her comeback to professional tennis after a 15-month maternity leave.

American Sloane Stephens defeated France's Elsa Jacquemot 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round. Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, was originally set to face Victoria Azarenka, but the Belarusian player withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu also advanced, beating Romanian Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets. Andreescu, a former U.S. Open winner, is looking to regain her previous form and make a deep run in the tournament.

Coco Gauff's wins doubles at the 2024 French Open

Gauff had a notable run at the 2024 French Open in May, reaching the semifinals in singles and capturing her first Grand Slam doubles title. In the singles competition, Gauff faced world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals but was defeated 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, Gauff partnered with Katerina Siniakova to win the French Open title, defeating Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final. That victory marked Gauff's first Grand Slam doubles title.