American women’s tennis star Coco Gauff openly expressed her aspirations to clinch multiple Grand Slam titles, a goal highlighted by her remarkable rise and recent successes on the world stage. As the tennis calendar advances into a packed season, Gauff remains focused on achieving greatness, beginning with the French Open on May 26, followed by Wimbledon, the Olympics and her U.S. Open title defense in August.
Gauff's journey is fueled by a deep-rooted desire to rise above the achievements of a single Grand Slam victory, a feat she accomplished at the U.S. Open last September.
“I always knew I wanted to try to win multiple Grand Slams,” Gauff said, per Sean Gregory of TIME. “Sometimes people get unmotivated after winning one. That hasn’t been a personal challenge for me.”
Her determination is partly inspired by the Williams sisters, who not only dominated the sport but also provided Gauff with relatable role models in a predominantly white field.
“As a little girl, it was very important to see representation and see myself in players, especially in the field where it is predominantly white,” Gauff said. “I don’t think I would have had the belief I could do it if it wasn’t for them.”
How Coco Gauff deals with the pressures of expectations
The pressure of her rising profile became palpable during her first major championship final in 2022 against Iga Swiatek, where Gauff shared she faced severe anxiety.
“It felt like life or death. It felt hard to breathe … I lost that match before I stepped on the court,” she said.
This moment, coupled with an early exit at Wimbledon, brought significant personal and professional revelations, leading to a pivotal shift in her approach to the sport. She made a deliberate effort to shift her mindset, noting, “It is much easier to play for yourself than it is for other people.”
“I was in a really dark place … I put my identity too much into tennis. It was taxing to feel awful all the time … I realized it’s impossible to satisfy everyone,” she said.
She implemented several strategic changes, such as collaborating with Brad Gilbert, who previously led Andre Agassi to six major championships and an Olympic gold medal. Additionally, she adjusted her father Corey's seating during her matches.
“My dad, he doesn’t give the best reactions in the box,” Gauff said. “Sometimes when I lose a point, the first thing I look at is the box. And there’s something more reassuring seeing somebody clapping.” In an effort to manage this, Corey did not sit in her box at tournaments in Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati, which Gauff went on to win. During the U.S. Open, he viewed the matches from a suite or, for the final, from a TV in an empty fitness room at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he could more freely express his emotions.
As Gauff gears up for a season filled with potential, her eyes are set not only on defending her U.S. Open title but also on adding more Grand Slam trophies to her collection. With a clear mind and a renewed focus on playing for herself, Gauff is poised to continue her journey with the same vigor that brought her into the spotlight.