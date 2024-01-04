U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff dominates at Auckland Classic, advancing to quarterfinals with impressive win over.

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, the U.S. Open champion, continued her impressive run at the Auckland Tennis Classic on Thursday, advancing to the quarterfinals after a 6-3, 6-0 win over Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Fruhvirtova, known for her aggressive style, started the match strong, breaking Gauff's serve in the early stages. However, Gauff quickly regained her footing, breaking back and leveling the set. Despite facing a break point in her subsequent service game, Gauff held her nerve, eventually securing the first set with an ace after a 40-minute battle.

The second set saw Gauff elevate her game, breaking Fruhvirtova's serve in the first, third and fifth games. She served several aces, including a notable 118 mph one, and saved two break points while serving for the match at 5-0.

Reflecting on her performance, Gauff acknowledged her opponent's strong start and expressed satisfaction with her own play, particularly her service and returns. Fruhvirtova, currently ranked 117th in the WTA, impressed Gauff, who shared a history with her from their training days in France.

“I thought I played well. She started really well and I was able to raise my level. I thought I served and I did better on my returns,” Gauff said, via the Associated Press. “I've known her since she was 10 years old. We used to be in France, training at the same academy. Her and her sister (Brenda), we grew up playing or training beside each other and it's great to see her on tour. I'm sure she's going to go even further.”

Looking ahead, Gauff is set to face eighth-seeded Varvara Gracheva of France in the quarterfinals. Gracheva earned her spot by defeating Lulu Sun of Switzerland.

In other tournament news, Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, exited after a hard-fought battle against second-seeded Elina Svitolina. Raducanu, returning from a nine-month injury hiatus, showed strong form despite her loss, indicating her readiness for the upcoming Australian Open.

Seventh-seeded Petra Martic also advanced to the quarterfinals with a win over Yuan Yue of China, setting up a match against American Emma Navarro.