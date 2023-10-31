19-year-old tennis superstar Coco Gauff has secured her 50th win of the 2023 tennis season at the WTA Finals Oct. 30, placing her in a unique historical category alongside tennis legend Caroline Wozniacki.

Gauff reached this milestone when she dominated world No. 7 Ons Jabeur with a 6-0, 6-1 victory, Ed McGrogan of Tennis reported.

This achievement marks her as the first teenager to attain 50 season wins since Wozniacki’s success in 2008 and 2009.

Gauff's performance since her Grand Slam breakthrough at the U.S. Open has been consistently strong. She has maintained an impressive record, including an 18-1 run on the summer hard-court circuit and three title victories. She also reached the semifinals in Beijing, only falling to Iga Swiatek.

Despite facing a rain delay during her match against Jabeur at the WTA Finals, Gauff maintained focus and kept a competitive edge, securing the victory with ease.

“I think she (Jabeur) wasn't playing her best tennis, that was obvious,” Gauff said. “Just tried to stay focused. The biggest thing I'm proud of was how I handled the rain delay.”

Off the court, Gauff shared a personal highlight from her season during a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel. She revealed that receiving messages from celebrities, including a substantial bouquet of flowers from Zendaya, was a special moment following her U.S. Open win. The flowers, weighing nearly 50 pounds, required a team effort from Gauff and her brother to place on their table.

Looking ahead, Gauff is scheduled to face world No. 2 Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Market Vondrousova at the WTA Finals on Nov. 2.

In addition to her on-court success, it was noted that Pere Riba is no longer a part of Coco Gauff’s coaching team. With Brad Gilbert still supporting her from the sidelines, Gauff looks to continue her strong performance into the final part of the season.