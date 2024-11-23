Cody Bellinger opted into his contract option with the Chicago Cubs for the 2025 MLB season. The 29-year-old likely would have tested free agency had he performed better, but Bellinger slashed just .266/.325/.426/.751 across 130 games played in 2024. In 2023, though, Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525/.881 in 130 games. With Chicago in an uncertain position, trade rumors are swirling around Bellinger.

The 2019 National League MVP winner is expected to draw some interest on the trade market. It is worth mentioning that he has another player option in his contract for the 2026 campaign. He will likely opt out of his deal if he bounces back and plays up to his potential during the '25 season.

If Bellinger struggles again, though, the team that acquires him may need to pay him $25 million in 2026 if he opts into his contract option. There is risk in acquiring Bellinger. The reward may be worth it, though, as Bellinger features a high ceiling and he is still only 29 years old.

Let's take a look at three trade suitors who could try to acquire Cody Bellinger.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates' inclusion in this article is surely surprising. Not only has Pittsburgh struggled to reach the postseason in recent years, they are in the same division as the Cubs.

So would Chicago consider making a deal with their National League Central rival?

If the Cubs trade Cody Bellinger, they will want the best possible package in return. Pittsburgh features enough enticing prospect capital to catch their attention. The Cubs wouldn't love the idea of trading within the division but they may be open to it if Pittsburgh makes a tempting enough offer.

The Pirates, meanwhile, finished the 2024 season with a 76-86 record. They are beginning to improve. Paul Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year Award and already looks like one of the best pitchers in the sport. Pittsburgh has other quality hurlers on the roster as well, but they could use another veteran bat in the lineup.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants have not been the worst team in MLB over the past few years. They also have not been all that good. Their 2024 season summarizes their performance in recent seasons, as they finished the '24 campaign with an 80-82 record.

Mediocrity has told the story of the Giants ever since they won three World Series championships in five years (2010, 2012 and 2014).

Adding a star like Cody Bellinger makes sense, though. He was linked to the Giants in free agency last offseason for a reason. Bellinger features enough offensive prowess to find success even in a big ball park like Oracle Park. He's also a tremendous defensive outfielder, so navigating the outfield in San Francisco wouldn't be a concern.

The Giants desperately need to make a splash. They have consistently been linked to superstars in free agency in recent offseasons but they have struggled to come through on landing players to contracts. Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are just a couple of players who decided to sign elsewhere.

Sure, they agreed to deals with Blake Snell and Matt Chapman but San Francisco still has work to do. Additionally, Snell is a free agent again after opting out of his contract.

New York Yankees

Bellinger and the Yankees have been linked to another for quite some time now. Bellinger could see an uptick in his power numbers at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees' defense was questionable at times in 2024, so adding a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder like Bellinger would benefit New York as well.

The Yankees' pursuit of Bellinger may depend upon Juan Soto's final free agency decision. Their interest in a trade will surely increase if Soto signs with another ball club.

The Yankees will be a team worth watching closely in the Cody Bellinger trade sweepstakes.