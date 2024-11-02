The Chicago Cubs retained their center fielder and first baseman, Cody Bellinger on Saturday. He picked up his $27.5 million player option for the 2025 season and will not be a free agent, according to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN. The move doesn't surprise many, as if he declined, he would've been a free agent. Bellinger batted .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs on the year. He also played 130 games once again. Also, Bellinger opted out of his contract, to possibly seek a longer and more lucrative contract. After all, San Francisco Giants' third baseman Matt Chapman secured a hefty contract for himself. Bellinger could seek an amount in that ball park.

We will update this story once more details come out.