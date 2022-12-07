By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a deal following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the outfielder. Bellinger, a former NL MVP, has struggled mightily from an offensive standpoint over the past two seasons. People around the MLB world are unsure of what to expect from Bellinger heading into 2023.

Although some may have given up hope, Cody Bellinger still possesses the natural talent to excel in the big leagues. Without further ado, here are 2 reasons why Cody Bellinger will regain his MVP form in Chicago with the Cubs.

Much needed change of scenery for Cody Bellinger

Trying to find one’s swing in the midst of a postseason race with media constantly swarming is a difficult task. But that is exactly what Bellinger has faced the past two years. Playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers is a dream come true when things are going well. But Bellinger has dealt with no shortage of pressure and criticism over the past two seasons.

The Cubs are not expected to compete in 2023. And even if they find success, it will still be a lower-stakes environment than LA. The Dodgers have a World Series or bust mindset. Meanwhile, this Chicago team would be content with simply reaching the postseason.

Cody Bellinger is going to have the leeway to struggle. If he goes 1-20 to open the season, the Cubs will look past it. But in a different city, a slump like that may get you benched or cut.

A restart

Cody Bellinger found himself batting near the bottom of the order last season in Los Angeles. He even began to lose playing time towards the playoffs. It became clear that Bellinger needed a restart.

The Dodgers had some interest in re-signing Bellinger after non-tendering him. But reuniting with one another would not make much sense at this point. Bellinger is a tremendous player who fell off over the past two seasons. And sometimes, all a player needs is a new home to find his footing.

With a restart and a new change of scenery, Cody Bellinger will have a strong opportunity to regain his MVP form in 2023.