Ever since the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, returned to WWE, Cody Rhodes has felt like a second fiddle. The Undisputed WWE Champion revealed his feelings on the matter.

During the Bash in Berlin press conference, Rhodes was asked if he is insecure about his spot atop the WWE card with Reigns coming back. He acknowledged (pun intended) Reigns' presence and the rivalry it sparks. He seems open to the challenge of his iconic rival.

“I think if I'm speaking honestly, they're not insecurities, and they're not concerns, but I'd be naive to not acknowledge the challenge,” said Rhodes. “I love this, and maybe one of the things – I had a lifetime of experience to get ready for this – that's the biggest challenge in front of me in terms of what's the new task for me?”

Despite Rhodes being the top babyface in the company and holding the top championship, the next year will be challenging. He conceded that his run at the top would eventually end. But he is not going down without a fight. However, Reigns is not his only competition. WWE legend John Cena will embark on a farewell tour in 2025. This will mark the conclusion of his in-ring career.

Let the better man win

“The idea of being a poster boy at all — my gosh, that's an amazing feeling. That's special,” he continued. “It will end at some point. But I will certainly put up every bit of a fight. And it's not just the OTC — it's not just Roman Reigns. This is John Cena's farewell run.

“I'm up there in very rare air with special characters. I would [say] it's a great problem to have for WWE. I think strictly speaking [about] the man you mentioned and myself, we like that. We have pitted ourselves against each other, not just at WrestleMania in the main event but in every aspect behind the scenes, too. Not in a dishonest way. In an honest way. The better man is gonna win,” he continued.

Only time will tell who becomes the bigger star. Reigns and Rhodes are two of SmackDown's biggest names and are both babyfaces. But they are due for a third clash sooner rather than later.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' iconic WWE rivalry

Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he has been positioned as the top star opposite the then-Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. After winning the Royal Rumble after his recovery from his injured pec, Rhodes took on Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the championship.

Thanks to Solo Sikoa, Reigns retained the title in a shocking move. This left a defeated Rhodes pondering what was next. He spent the remainder of 2023 building himself back up, feuding with Brock Lesnar and the Judgement Day on RAW.

In January 2024, Rhodes became a back-to-back Royal Rumble winner, last eliminating CM Punk. He challenged Reigns to a rematch at WrestleMania XL.

This is when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got involved. He wanted to take on his cousin Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, Rhodes earned the right to take on Reigns at WrestleMania.

The Rock and Reigns teamed up against Rhodes and his former rival, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 1. The Bloodline members won the match. This meant the Rhodes vs. Reigns match would be contested under “Bloodline Rules.”

Despite this, Rhodes came out on top, ending Reigns' 1,300+ day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion. He has held the belt since then, defeating AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens in title defenses.

Their story has only just begun

Reigns, meanwhile, took a hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania XL. Solo Sikoa, his enforcer, introduced a new Bloodline, kicking out the only other remaining original members, Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. He declared himself the new Tribal Chief and faced Rhodes for the championship.

At SummerSlam 2024, Sikoa lost to Rhodes thanks to a returning Reigns. It was surprising to see Roman Reigns help Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the match, they exchanged looks that suggested their story had only just begun.