Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reveals what his defensive back should have done on the Hail Mary play, and D.J. Moore broke his silence on the play that cost the Bears a victory. But Colin Cowherd forgives not, destroying the Bears’ coaching staff after the brutal Week 8 loss to the Commanders.

Cowherd pulled no punches, according to a post on X.

“What I saw in the second half may have been the worst coaching I have seen by an NFL team, over the course of a half, in years.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus under fire

Cowherd said he normally doesn’t come down hard on coaches. However, he said he usually gives them the benefit of the doubt. But not this time.

“I’m not somebody who says this coach needs to be fired, but I will make an exception today,” Cowherd said. “Multiple people, probably, need to lose their jobs (who) coach the Chicago Bears. They lost to Washington, and they deserved to lose to Washington.”

Jayden Daniels scrambled around for nearly 13 seconds and heaved the ball from the Washington 35-yard line with no time on the clock. The pass tipped off hands short of the goal line and into the waiting arms of Noah Brown, who was standing alone in the end zone. The 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown gave the Commanders an improbable 18-15 victory on Sunday. Also, it sent players, coaches, and fans into a frenzy.

Cowherd said the Bears made many mistakes

“You’ve got a player jawing with fans,” Cowherd said. “You’ve got a linebacker spying Jayden Daniels. As if Jayden Daniels is gonna peel off a 50-yard touchdown run?”

However, there were other issues. Cowherd hit hard for the goal-line fumble where the Bears decided to give the ball to an offensive lineman, who lined up at the fullback position.

“Handing the ball to a backup center?” Cowwhrd said. “You’ve got good running backs.

“And that was the best drive of the day. Off a bye? That’s your clever play? You’re not Carolina. You’ve got good players.”

Also, Cowherd said the Bears slow start stunk.

“Coming off a bye, six punts and a turnover on downs,” he said.

Adding it up, Cowherd said Caleb Williams doesn’t have the coaching staff he needs.

“Jayden Daniels, that’s gonna work,” Cowherd said. “He has a support system. But Caleb is starting to feel a lot like Andrew Luck. You may need to clean house. This kid’s gonna get hurt.”